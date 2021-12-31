Jhaylen gets Youth of the Year award

At seven years old, Jhaylen Edwards is already a businessman, successfully selling agricultural produce in his Bethel, Tobago, community.
What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he grows the crops he sells himself.
Jhaylen began gardening as a way to keep occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and that hobby has now developed into a passion that earns him a steady income.
For his dedication, enterprise and hard work, he has been awarded the Express 2021 Youth of the Year award.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Jhaylen’s mother Krissty Joseph said she had introduced him to gardening as a way to keep him busy during the pandemic while he was at home due to the closure of schools.
She said he grew excited about it, wanting to learn more about how plants grow.
“He wanted to see everything, he likes to see the process which plants take to grow. He became very passionate about agriculture,” she said.
Jhaylen now grows a variety of crops in his garden, including lettuce, melongene and tomatoes.
Under the guidance of his parents, the Whim Anglican Primary School pupil posts videos of his gardening on Facebook and can be seen giving tips on growing the perfect tomatoes or reaping cucumbers.
The youngster even has a gig providing lettuce for a small business in his area.
He advertises his produce for sale via Facebook and attracts new customers through social media.
Joseph said she was surprised by the reaction from the public to her son’s endeavour.
“We never expected all of this,” she said.
She encouraged other parents to find activities their children can participate in while they are away from school.
“Encourage your children in anything they want to do, whether it be agriculture, painting, whatever it is. Just support them because you never know where it is going to take them,” she stated.
“Encourage them because this pandemic is taking a toll on all of us and children especially. Create avenues where they can express themselves and have fun doing it,” she added.
Joseph said her son is also passionate about science and loves animals and she intends to encourage him in whatever interests he has.
She thanked the public for supporting Jhaylen’s growing agricultural business and the Express for recognising his work.
Asked what his favourite thing to grow was, Jhaylen said, “Everything!”