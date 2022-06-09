Job frustration

Hundreds of desperate job seekers lined up for over a half-mile yesterday morning outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, in San Fernando, to apply for positions on board Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Some arrived from as far as Arouca and stood overnight outside the academy’s gates, hoping for the chance to be hired to fill various positions.
By early morning, the lines had overflowed along Todd Street and the Rienzi Kirton Highway, stretching as far back as the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartment buildings at Embacadere.
First in line, Sherry Philip arrived at 8 p.m. on Tuesday from her home in Hindustan, Princes Town. Another, Christian Ford of Arouca, told the Express he arrived at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday and had already met people camping outside.
A young woman from Point Fortin told the Express she had arrived as early as 3 a.m., hoping to be hired. By 11 a.m., she said she was not encouraged by the process.
“They told us all they wanted was the e-mail and phone number, and that they might do a virtual interview. And why they are not telling people anything outside here, so people can make the decision whether or not they want to go or stay? It is not encouraging. It is a waste of time,” she said.
By midday, a sea of umbrellas had sprung up outside the academy amid inclement weather. Applicants were told they could sign a document outside of the facility instead of waiting to enter.
The crowds moved swiftly to the entrance, some running, others jumping over walls, for a chance to be considered. At that point, they were asked to leave their names and contact information, and told they would be contacted later.
“They took our information and said they would contact us later. I got here 5 a.m. Unfortunately, I think we could have done much better in controlling the crowd. They should have come up with a different strategy in controlling the crowd,” one applicant said.
On Tuesday, the recruitment process began at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, in Port of Spain.
An overwhelming response from citizens prompted a second day of recruitment to be scheduled by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
Hundreds flocked to apply for positions ranging from deck officers, electrical and engine room-type positions, to casino operations, culinary management, food and beverage operations and guest services to information technology, entertainment and housekeeping.
But many left disappointed on Tuesday, with some indicating they would try again yesterday at the Southern Academy.
As similar numbers were observed in San Fernando, Mayor Junia Regrello attributed the growing crowd to a widening of the recruitment process.
Speaking with members of the media yesterday, Regrello said he commended the ministry for its efforts in providing employment, particularly for young people. He said the crowds were to be expected due to San Fernando’s range. “This crowd is here because previously you had agents, and the agents then solicited people for a commission. So, the ship line will work with the agent, and the agent will supply what they need based on that.
“That has changed because of the memorandum between the Ministry and Royal Caribbean. It is a different approach. If an agent has access to a community, they will choose within their community, but this is national.
“I must commend the ministry. Maybe they can expand their collaborations to other cruise lines. I think this is excellent. I am glad for southerners and for young people who are engaged in this opportunity for employment and to travel and see other countries and cultures.
“I think this is excellent and they give it their best and adapt to the work ethic. In San Fernando you are covering Cedros in the South, Mayaro in the east and Chaguanas in the north, all close to San Fernando and our radius. That is expected,” Regrello said.