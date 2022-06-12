Sharlene (not her real name but she exists) submitted over 100 job applications over the course of 18 months, battled severe depression and contemplated suicide before she was able to find a job.
The 25-year-old who graduated with honours from The University of the West Indies (UWI) in 2018 completed her full two-year allotment as a clerical assistant with the On-the-Job Training Programme (OJT) in 2020.
Amid the raging global pandemic and growing economic uncertainty Sharlene was sent home without a sure source of income or a plan for her future.
And it is from her home in Princes Town she would scour the Internet, exhaust her resources and plead with potential employers for nearly two years before hearing back.
“I applied for over 100 jobs and not one interview (was granted). The jobs weren’t even in my field. I remember being so frustrated because I chose a degree thinking it would have job opportunities and now wondering if I really wasted three years of my life’s money into something that I can’t benefit from,” she told the Sunday Express last week while hundreds were hunting for jobs with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.
She said the search had left her drained, exhausted and brought with it a number of mental health problems that she could not express. Frequent panic attacks, sleepless nights and suicidal thoughts were only some of the issues that had become a part of her daily life.
“Mentally I was slowly crashing, self-esteem was low, and I woke up with panic attacks every day.
“You reach that part of life where you have all this energy, it’s the time you’re supposed to push yourself building a future and you just can’t, no doors are opening and time is running out,” she said.
Barely surviving
This year, Sharlene secured an entry level position, one she says has left her overworked, underpaid and unsure of how to make a sustainable living. And despite working full-time, the young woman said she has found herself unable to afford basic necessities.
To make ends meet, she is currently working two jobs, splitting her time between an eight-hour desk job and using her free time trying to earn extra cash.
“After a year and a half, I finally got a job, but it isn’t in my field and highly underpaid. I currently have two jobs and could barely afford basic life necessities.
“How at 25 years old am I supposed to buy a car, build a house, pay bills and have kids by 35 on a four-figure salary? Entry level jobs require three plus years’ experience and a degree but expect to pay less than $5,000.”
Frustrating search for jobs
“Many people I know attained their jobs because of connections. Most of the fields are saturated in Trinidad and opportunities are limited,” she said.
And this, she lamented, remains the daunting reality for hundreds of skilled young people in Trinidad and Tobago who are facing unemployment or who feel they have no option but accept lower paying positions to survive.
As hundreds of desperate job seekers flooded the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA) and Tobago on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, many called the scenario a direct result of rising unemployment and under employment in the country.
Speaking anonymously over the course of the last week, a number of young people (between the ages of 18 and 35) told the Express they felt under-utilised, were facing lengthy periods of unemployment and have settled for low paying positions in order to survive.
For one young woman, who graduated in 2016 with a BSc in Biology Environmental and Natural Resource Management, depression and anxiety were coupled with an outstanding student loan she has yet to pay off.
Throughout the past six years, she said, her time has been scattered between cycles of contract employment and job-searching. To make loan payments, she said, she depended on the generosity of family members.
And after several hectic and tumultuous months searching, by 2022 the 27-year-old she had no choice but to accept a job that pays less than $5,000 per month.
“I was depressed. People who were around me could have seen it but they really couldn’t do anything. What can you tell a depressed person who still has a student loan to pay and no jobs in sight? I had to ask family members to pitch in. The depression took a toll on me, I couldn’t eat, food wasn’t staying down. I kept sending email after e-mail and I got no responses.
“I was home alone trying to get a job. I got through with OJT for ten months and at the end of my contract the pandemic began. I was one of the very unlucky unfortunate ones and it was very hard. From the beginning of the year, we were already in a crisis. I recently got through with a job not in my field, a total career change for me. I don’t have any links. It does not pay well, I am very much underpaid,” she lamented.
For another who obtained a degree in leadership and Management, it took at least eight months post-graduation to secure a position with OJT.
After fulfilling the two-year period, she is again unemployed. Though she has been seeking jobs within her field and in other fields for months, she said she has yet to find a source of income.
As a result, she said she began doubting the value of her educational achievements while struggling mentally.
“Long wait times, barely any feedback. Job searches are difficult because some expect a lot of experience. It took a psychological toll because times are getting harder, and I went to school for so long. Not being able to get a proper job is depressing. Why do they even promote education as a key if it can’t open doors or doesn’t have many doors to be opened with the degrees that are offered?” she questioned.
CSO: Over 28,000 unemployed in T&TAccording to the most recent figures published by the Central Statistical Office (CSO), in the second quarter of 2021 there was a total of 28,200 unemployed persons in Trinidad and Tobago.
Of this figure, 22,600 were actively seeking employment. The youth unemployment rate at that time was 12.8 per cent.
In 2021, The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) labour overview for Latin America and the Caribbean noted that youth unemployment remained at unprecedented levels within the region, exceeding 20 per cent as per the third quarter of 2021.
Youth unemployment, it said, had been significantly worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic as young people were more likely to begin their careers within the informal sector- the sector most affected by job-loss throughout the pandemic.