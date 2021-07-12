A growing number of jobless parents are asking for help with milk and disposable diapers for “pandemic babies” as young as one year old and under.
“This time around we had a number of people asking particularly for milk and pampers,” says Khemraj Seecharan, public relations officer of the Penal/Debe Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that has been involved in relief efforts for years.
“And they are even willing to give up the regular hamper just to get those things for the babies,” he added
Asked if the pandemic lockdowns and joblessness may have resulted in an increase in newborns, Seecharan said he does not have statistics to prove that, adding a poll is needed.
“If 100 babies were going to be born in Penal/Debe over the past year, however, they were still going to be born. But they are now going to be coming from families in a worse situation financially because of the pandemic. These babies are being born in a time of a pandemic when things are not as they normally are.
“Sometimes when people have babies, there would be a celebration and relatives would give them things that help but we’re not in a space now where people can give because they are in a tough squeeze,” he said.
Seecharan issued a public appeal for donations of food and money to assist families in need in his community.
“We have a growing list of people coming to us and asking for food but less donations from the business community which is also affected,” he said.
He said despite the reopening of the construction sector and food outlets, many residents will still remain unemployed.
“Many of the people asking for help are those who work in the construction sector in a small way. These are men who would put down tiles for a homeowner or construct a wall. They don’t work with big companies. Many people are cutting back on expenses and are not doing house repairs,” he added. He said a lot of the unemployed are also those who had micro-businesses, “like women selling clothes in a little stall, for instance, but retail places remain closed. People are in desperate need of food and don’t mind going out and asking for help.”
Food boxes are given out by the National Marketing Development Company (Namdevco) through parliamentary constituency offices but contain only fruits and vegetables, he said.
“We try to include peas, beans, rice and flour in our hampers, which families can stretch,” he said.
Anyone wishing to assist can contact Seecharan at 399-1172.