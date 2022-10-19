Jomol's dad calls for police post

Jomol

Jomol Modeste

THE father of murdered nine-year-old Jomol Modeste (MJ) has made an emotional appeal for a police post near African Ground, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Joel Modeste said he was heartbroken by the death of his only child and didn’t want another parent to feel the pain of losing a child to gun violence.

Modeste was speaking at a candlelight vigil in memory of his son on Monday night, at the scene of the shooting.

He said: “I don’t want 1,000 people to have to die before they put a police post here. My son is gone and I want to protect the other youths because this can happen to anyone of us. I am asking for a police post right here, near African Ground, so children can come in the court and play basketball, so children could come back and play games. We can have a sports day and bring back peace and love. Don’t let another child be an example.”

Modeste said he did not want revenge for his child’s death and called on residents to unite and bring back peace in Enterprise.

He remembered his son as a loving child who would have many friends over at their home.

“We have a mini mart in front and MJ would come with his friends. He would count everyone and come into the mini mart and take snacks for all of them,” he said.

Modeste said he was thankful for the support from the community and called on everyone to protect their children.

“What went on Saturday have me break up, nothing can mend back that. MJ was my everything, who knows me know everything I do is for MJ.

My first child, I love him real bad, I still love him. He is the reason for everything I do,” he said.

Little Jomol was sitting on a bench at the recreation ground, watching a game of football, when two gunmen opened fire on a group of people.

Jomol was hit in the back. He died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

The suspects have not yet been held by police.

DROWNING victim Theresa Lynch will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend, who would always give her all to help those around her.

Lynch’s funeral took place yesterday at La Pastora Village in Lopinot under Hindu rites.

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith has applied to the High Court for permission to file a claim for judicial review against the National Security Council (NSC), headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, over the Firearm Users Licence (FUL) Audit Report.

The application was filed last week Thursday by attorneys Avory Sinanan SC and Larry Lalla.

Were police officer Harold Philips and the Police Service of Trinidad and Tobago (TTPS) given a copy of Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement?

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised this question on Monday at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting.

Four attorneys who were involved in matters surrounding Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement have chosen to remain mum over the fiasco.

The Express sent questions to senior counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson via WhatsApp yesterday. There was no reply from Mendes but Peterson responded: “I am sorry but ethics of the profession do not allow me to discuss the business of a client.”

The Express also sent questions to MP Keith Scotland and to Nelson’s attorney Roger Kawalsingh. Scotland did not respond but Kawalsingh said last night he had “no comment”.

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith has applied to the High Court for permission to file a claim for judicial review against the National Security Council (NSC), headed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, over the Firearm Users Licence (FUL) Audit Report.

The application was filed last week Thursday by attorneys Avory Sinanan SC and Larry Lalla.

Were police officer Harold Philips and the Police Service of Trinidad and Tobago (TTPS) given a copy of Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement?

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised this question on Monday at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting.

Four attorneys who were involved in matters surrounding Vincent Nelson’s indemnity agreement have chosen to remain mum over the fiasco.

The Express sent questions to senior counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson via WhatsApp yesterday. There was no reply from Mendes but Peterson responded: “I am sorry but ethics of the profession do not allow me to discuss the business of a client.”

The Express also sent questions to MP Keith Scotland and to Nelson’s attorney Roger Kawalsingh. Scotland did not respond but Kawalsingh said last night he had “no comment”.

