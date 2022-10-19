Jomol's dad calls for police post

THE father of murdered nine-year-old Jomol Modeste (MJ) has made an emotional appeal for a police post near African Ground, Enterprise, Chaguanas.
Joel Modeste said he was heartbroken by the death of his only child and didn’t want another parent to feel the pain of losing a child to gun violence.
Modeste was speaking at a candlelight vigil in memory of his son on Monday night, at the scene of the shooting.
He said: “I don’t want 1,000 people to have to die before they put a police post here. My son is gone and I want to protect the other youths because this can happen to anyone of us. I am asking for a police post right here, near African Ground, so children can come in the court and play basketball, so children could come back and play games. We can have a sports day and bring back peace and love. Don’t let another child be an example.”
Modeste said he did not want revenge for his child’s death and called on residents to unite and bring back peace in Enterprise.
He remembered his son as a loving child who would have many friends over at their home.
“We have a mini mart in front and MJ would come with his friends. He would count everyone and come into the mini mart and take snacks for all of them,” he said.
Modeste said he was thankful for the support from the community and called on everyone to protect their children.
“What went on Saturday have me break up, nothing can mend back that. MJ was my everything, who knows me know everything I do is for MJ.
My first child, I love him real bad, I still love him. He is the reason for everything I do,” he said.
Little Jomol was sitting on a bench at the recreation ground, watching a game of football, when two gunmen opened fire on a group of people.
Jomol was hit in the back. He died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
The suspects have not yet been held by police.