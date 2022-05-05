Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), retired judge Judith Jones, is hoping the recruitment and selection process for a Commissioner of Police would be completed by the end of the year.
Jones told a Joint Select Committee of Parliament yesterday that she anticipated that advertisements for the position of Commissioner of Police and deputy commissioner of police would be placed by the end of June.
Responding to a question from committee member Lisa Morris-Julian, Jones said she was hesitant to give a time line for “an end date”, but said: “Speaking for myself, I would hope that certainly, by the end of the year, the process would be completed.”
Jones said the Police Service Commission was aware of the “anxiety” within the country, given the state of crime and the fact that there was no substantive Commissioner of Police. She said the members of the commission shared this anxiety.
“The country is correct to be concerned. The country has not seen anything happening but a lot is being done. And we must be sure that we get it right,” she said.
She added that the commission would not “rush” something through.
Jones said she hoped that once the advertisements are out in June, the process would run smoothly. She said at present, the commission was looking at the process to ensure it arrives at procedures which would meet the requirements of time and transparency.
“We have all seen what has happened in the past and we learn from that experience.”
Clearing the backlog
She said one of the issues that the commission was concerned about was confidentiality, “ensuring that what is said and done within the commission remains there”.
She said the commission had put some security arrangements in place in respect of written communications.
Jones said the commission was weighing its options.
And the commission was currently engaged in “playing catch-up”.
Jones said she was concerned about the regularisation of staff and of the implementation of the recommendations for restructuring the Service Commission, which was important if the PolSC is to achieve its mandate. She said the PolSC was poorly staffed, which makes clearing the appeal backlog difficult.
“We are hoping that our plea will fall on fertile ground.”
She said there were appeals which the last commission had started hearing, but it went out of office before decisions were given, and these appeals had to be restarted by the current commission.
She said there were two types of staff needed—case management officers and transcriptionists.
She said the commission did not have a case management officer (which is needed to bring appeals from filing to conclusion) or any transcriptionists, which was important since their hearings were virtual. She said if the commission is to satisfy its constitutional mandate, it must have the required staff.
And deputy DPA Helen Warner said the last commission (which was chaired by Bliss Seepersad) spent $120,725 on consultants for the recruitment and selection process, which was ultimately scrapped.
Jones said the commission was currently considering how to conduct the recruitment process—whether to engage a firm or curate a hybrid system using a combination of expertise from the Service Commission Department and external expertise.
She said the commission was cognisant of the factors of time, the state of the country and the finances in weighing its options.
“Whatever we do, we must get it right,” she said.
In response to questions, Jones said the commission was not consulted on most amendments of the legal notice, and said while she understood the need to “sort out the situation as quickly as possible”, she hoped that in the future, the commission would be consulted if there is any intention to make changes to the experience or qualifications for the positions of Commissioner of Police and deputy commissioner of police.
In response to questions from JSC chairman Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Jones said she was impressed with the in-depth security vetting for the positions of CoP and deputy CoP that had been done in the past. She said there is input from the FUI.
DPA Corey Harrison added that there was also input from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and the Strategic Services Agency (SSA). He said credit checks were also done to ensure there was no bankruptcy. He said rigorous background checks were done on all the candidates with respect to the issues of crime and finance.
Asked by Deyalsingh on what happened if allegations are made against a candidate during the course of the recruitment exercise, Jones said: “Then we will have to put something in place. If it comes to us that there are allegations, it is important for us to investigate (them) and to give the person an opportunity to respond.”
Jones said it was an honour to serve Trinidad and Tobago and she hoped the commission could serve well.