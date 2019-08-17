Josiah gets six passes at CSEC

JOSIAH Thomas was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth. His arms and feet were not formed normally. His parents were told he would not lead a normal life. But his mother, Sharon Thomas, wanted to give her son a chance at life. And last week, now 18-year-old Josiah secured six passes at the CSEC examinations.
“I cried tears of joy when I heard he had passed his exams because we both worked really hard. And I proved everyone wrong. I knew my son can lead a normal life. And I am going to encourage him to go further because I want when I am gone he will be able to stand on his own two feet,” Thomas said.