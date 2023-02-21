From as early as 4.a.m. yesterday, thousands of revellers funnelled into the streets of Cedros and Mayaro to be a part of local Jouvert celebrations- the first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
The otherwise reserved localities promised a “Bigger, Better Carnival”, to communities ravaged by unemployment, infrastructural issues and a two-year-long sense of desperation since the pandemic’s wake.
And according to representatives, despite numerous challenges along the way, this year’s events came together to offer residents a successful respite, many crowding its streets and empty spaces with dancing and singing that lasted throughout the day.
At the Mayaro Junction car park yesterday, Culture and Events Committee chairman Roxanne Omalo told the Express that nearly 9,000 residents had joined the festivities, with at least four Jouvert bands having crossed the event stage.
Buttressed by a heavy police presence, she said, there had been no incidents or injuries throughout the morning period.
Omalo, who was recently elected as the committee’s chairman, said that the group had been allotted 31 days to pull together this year’s Carnival. Despite this, she said, the event had been a true success attracting thousands more than the usual crowds of the years past.
“Words cannot explain the joy the new committee experienced this morning. We are not 100 per cent satisfied, we are 150 per cent satisfied. We are elated about what happened. It was successful and incident free.”
“We have a new committee elected on January 17 so we had exactly 31 days to execute the Carnival. As the past Carnival queen for 2018 and 2020 and the chairman I told them, people have been home, people are depressed, give the people a celebration so they know they are welcome in Mayaro. The amount of people who came out that never did before because it was well executed,” she said yesterday.
10,000-strong in Cedros
Similarly at the Bonnasse Old Jetty car park in Cedros, Carnival Committee secretary Coreece Wilson told the Express that a crowd resembling 10,000 had made their way to the “incident-free” festivities.
Though there was only one participating band, she said, residents had done their part in participating, moving jovially throughout the area.
“We had one of the better Jouverts in a long time. People came out and had a good time despite all the negative things that were happening. The crowds were massive. We usually have the largest Jouvert in the south-western district.”
“The police presence was great; they were really cooperative too. We had police, soldiers and coast guard as well. They were able to control the crowd and that is why we were more or less incident-free. It has always been our theme for a small community in the South-West. We’ve had a better showing at Carnival activities, we have most of the traditional mas, kiddies and Jouvert,” she said.
Both Wilson and Omalo however said their respective Committees received funding from the National Carnival Committee (NCC) a mere three days prior to Jouvert events,
Omalo said that the Mayaro Committee had pre-emptively worked on promised contracts with their suppliers to avoid running out of time.
“We got our funds, we had an issue with the cheque and we got ours on Friday around 2.p.m. We did not wait on funding. We knew it was coming so the last week before Carnival when nothing was taking place we did contracts with persons and suppliers we knew we needed this weekend. We dealt with them and interacted with them. We knew we sent in a budget and we would get approval, we had our show continue to go on,” she said.
Wilson said that the Cedros Committee was left in a rush to secure infrastructure and services within the community.
“It was a bit difficult for us to find resources at the last minute. We got the cheque after lunch on Friday and we had to basically pull a rabbit out of a hat between Friday and today. The funding we got was not sufficient, they basically cut our budget in half. We had to work magic with the resources that we had; we have service providers we are owing.”
“We did the best with what we had, and it was successful. We did the best with what we had. I wish the NCC would look into showing the support they put into real communities, a lot of people prefer to stay closer to home instead of the main Port of Spain showing,” she said.