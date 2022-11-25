Joy as Sizzla, Capleton visit Rose Hill

RECORDED snippets of pain and panic were replaced with videos of joy when Jamaican dancehall artistes Sizzla Kalonji (Miguel Orlando Collins) and Capleton (Clifton Bailey III) visited the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille yesterday morning.
The panic while bullets flew at Rose Hill occurred on October 31.
There was an exchange of gunfire between warring factions outside the school on October 31 but the reactions of a school teacher and her class were recorded with the teacher being heard off camera urging the children to stay down and keep calm.
What sounded like large-calibre weapons were also heard.
For several days after the school was shut until a security arrangement could be worked out. Since then the school has returned to normal operations with a police SUV parked outside with officers who do not leave until classes have been dismissed and the children have all left.
Shortly before 11 a.m. the artistes arrived.
Sizzla was the first to address the children while Capleton was next.
Sizzla is known for 2002 hits “Just One of Those Days” and “Thank You Mama,” and “Woman I Need You.”
“Each and every one of you are very important to your family, your country and the society and to the world and what you learn here, you will take to your future,” he said.
He then turned into Uncle Sizzla.
“Remember now, no fighting, no quarrelling, no picking, no stealing and no slandering, okay,” he said.
“You will be argumentative about stuff at time but you are little human being growing up to be beautiful persons and I would not like for you to turn on the path of violence,” he said.
He urged them to keep their uniforms clean and to be obedient to their teachers.
“Be obedient to your fathers and mothers and always be looking out for each other. Do your homework and stay in school and always be thinking positive,” he told them
“You are the future leaders of your country and the world,” he said.
Capleton was next.
While Sizzla handed out nuggets of wisdom Capleton gave them whoops of joy.
“Jahhhhhhh,” he thundered.
“Jahhhhhhh,” was the reply.
No-one told these children how to respond to a familiar Rastafarian re-set as they just appeared to know.
Capleton’s hits included, “Who Dem, slew Dem,” and “Jah Jah City.”
The two artistes are among a cadre present for tomorrow’s Kings of the Earth concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Yesterday’s visit was arranged by the National Security Ministry’s Project Build Back. See Page 31.