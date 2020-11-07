As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns—honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties—as an agonisingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end yesterday morning.
And for all that joy, there was equal parts sorrow, anger and mistrust on the other side.
Across the United States, the dramatic conclusion of the 2020 election was cathartic. Just after The Associated Press and other news organisations declared that former vice-president Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump, fireworks erupted in Atlanta. In Maine, a band playing at a farmers’ market broke into the Battle Hymn of the Republic.
People waved Biden signs from balconies and banged pots and pans. A pickup drove around Washington with a band playing in the bed. In Manhattan, they danced in the streets, banged cowbells and honked their car horns. In Louisville, Kentucky, Biden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast with champagne.
Trump’s supporters have for days been protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence the slow-moving results were proof of cheating. “This isn’t over! This isn’t over! Fake news!” some of Trump’s supporters shouted as they gathered at the Georgia State Capitol after news organisations’ decision to call the election.
‘The nightmare is over’
But across America yesterday morning, it was mostly the Democrats taking to the streets in jubilant displays, celebrating what was to them an end to four years of constant crises, chaos and anxiety.
In Brooklyn, they chanted “the nightmare is over”.
“It’s surreal, I feel like I’m free from the clutches of evil,” said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City.
“I feel less worried for my immigrant friends. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too.”
November 7 at 11.25 a.m. became for many of Biden’s supporters a moment of such historic magnitude that they suspect they will always remember what they were doing, even the most mundane weekend activities.
Retired teacher and school principal Kay Nicholas, 73, was vacuuming in her home north-west of Detroit when she heard Biden had been declared the winner.
“All I could say is ‘thank God,’” she said, choking up. “It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency. This country has got integrity and hopefully we can get decency. I think Joe Biden can do it and bring back kindness.”
Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, learned the news when her mother called as she wrapped up a run and was getting onto an elevator.
In Atlanta, Kristin Felder, 36, found out while she was delivering a Panera food order for DoorDash.
“The lady I was delivering it to said ‘Biden won!’ And I said, ‘Oh my god!’” she recalled. She started crying, and she cancelled her next delivery to join an impromptu party gathering in midtown Atlanta.
Angry and defiant
But Trump’s supporters, far from jubilant, were angry, defiant and mistrustful of the news.
Some 75 Trump-supporting protesters had gathered yesterday morning outside the election tabulation centre in downtown Phoenix, where the counting remains underway.
Shortly after the news broke, Jake Angeli yelled, “This election has not been called!” Angeli, a regular at pro-Trump rallies, shouted “Don’t believe that lie! They got their hands caught in the cookie jar and we’re going to the Supreme Court!”
Many of Trump’s supporters said they continue to hold out hope despite the results announced yesterday.