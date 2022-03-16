JP in Scoon case fails to show up in court again

THE Justice of the Peace (JP) who signed off on a warrant for police officers to search the home of businessman Adrian Scoon has again failed to show up in court in a lawsuit brought against the State by Scoon.
On Monday, Justice Ricky Rahim ordered that both JP Oliver Boodhu and the Office of the Attorney General again be issued with summonses.
The judge also issued directions for them to file submissions in the judicial review claim.
In January, Scoon was granted permission by the court to bring the claim, but the Express understands that since then, Boodhu has not made an appearance.
It is understood that the reason for the latest non-appearance was because the JP was not issued with a notice informing him of Monday’s hearing.
Scoon has been charged for allegedly breaching public health regulations after he allegedly operated a party boat, the Ocean Pelican, on Boxing Day last year contrary to Regulation 4.
He has also been charged with hosting a gathering in a public place contrary to Section 3.
He has been charged via summons and is scheduled to appear in court some time later this month.
Following the alleged breaches, Boodhu had signed off on warrants allowing police to search Scoon’s Maraval home and his office at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain.
The officer in charge of the investigations, Insp Clifton Ramjattan, had also sought a special warrant under the Interception of Communications Act to compel Scoon to disclose to the police the passwords to his cellphone and laptop taken during the searches.
This application however was eventually denied by Justice Geoffrey Henderson after finding the request of the police was excessive and disproportionate.
At Monday’s hearing, Justice Rahim ordered that affidavit evidence be filed by the State and JP Boodhu in opposition of Scoon’s claim.
On January 5, officers executed the warrants on Scoon’s home and business place as part of their investigation.
Scoon claim he had not breached the regulations and was simply operating his yacht as a “floating restaurant.”
This, he said, was permitted under the health regulations.
In excess of 100 people who were on board the vessel were detained and later released.
During the January 5 search, officers seized his laptop computer and cellphone, but Scoon did not provide them with the passwords for the devices.
The searches came after the special restaurant licences issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were revoked by the Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division when Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed he had raised concerns over granting them because of pandemic restrictions.
Attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon are appearing on behalf of Scoon.