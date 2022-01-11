JP ‘mystified’ by move to sue

Justice of the Peace Oliver Boodhu says he remains “mystified” by the decision of attorneys seeking the interest of businessman Adrian Scoon to sue him over the validity of a search warrant.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, the JP said he is trying to understand what is taking place since nothing was served on him and he is getting information from the media reports.
“I am surprised; as far as I am aware, I represent the State in matters and I can safely say everything I did was in accordance with the law. This is the first time something like this is happening to me,” he said.
Under the Justices of Peace Act 2011, Section 4:
1. Every Justice of the Peace shall have and exercise all such powers, privileges, rights and jurisdiction as are conferred upon him under this act or any other written law.
2. A Justice of the Peace shall have and exercise concurrent jurisdiction with magistrates with respect to the following:
(a) the issuing of summonses and warrants of arrest and search warrants and other process of court
(b) the granting of bail and the fixing of the amount thereof
(c) the taking of recognisances
(d) the remanding of defendants in custody
(e) the binding over of parties and witnesses
(f) administering of oaths as ex officio Commissioner of Affidavits.
Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, is currently under a criminal investigation following an event advertised as a “Seaside brunch party” onboard his MV Ocean Pelican vessel on December 26, which was stopped by police.
The event was advertised via WhatsApp and patrons were charged an admission fee of $450. About 100 people were said to have been on the boat.
Last week, police officers executed a search warrant at Scoon’s Maraval home. He also handed over all his electronic devices to the Cyber Crime Unit.
Through his attorney, Kiel Taklalsingh, Scoon is challenging the grounds on which the warrant was issued and the authority of the JP to sign off on the warrant.
Additionally, Scoon is seeking an undertaking from the T&T Police Service that they not access/retrieve data from his electronic devices pending the determination of their judicial review application.