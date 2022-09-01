“BUT like it’s Carnival!” was the one exclamation which summed up Independence morning celebrations in Port of Spain yesterday as hundreds lined the Queen’s Park Savannah parade route to witness the return of the troops.
One could have counted the number of masks being worn as last year’s fears and concerns about Covid-19 were loudly drummed out by the Police Service, Defence Force and Fire Service marching bands.
From as early as 7 a.m., citizens wearing mostly red-coloured clothing gathered off the official parade route in the Savannah while hordes of others lined the top of Frederick Street straight down to Independence Square.
Their energy never wavered as up to the end of the march past, around 10.30 a.m., their cheers and shouts were as loud as when the first marcher passed by.
A number would be difficult to determine, but both sides of Frederick Street were lined with people, mostly three and sometimes four rows deep, along the parade route.
So electric was yesterday’s feeling, there were contagious smiles all around.
Usually, serious police and fire officers melt at the sight of children hovering around their bikes, and when one child was given an opportunity to rev the engine and sound the siren, screams of delight could be heard as more surged forward to feel and touch the things they had only seen in the last two years.
One policewoman wearing the intimidating blue camouflage uniform admitted: “We really fed into the love we got this morning.”
Her eyes almost filled with tears as she spoke.
Not to be left out, of course, was the medium-sized “pot hound” who decided to storm the parade just after the Police’s K9 Unit did their presentation. While the official police dogs received applause, the apparent stray stole their barks and bites amid thunderous cheers.
Enjoyable and exciting
There was no shortage of singers who accompanied the Police, Regiment, Prison and Fire Service bands.
Benjai’s “Ah Trini” was the song of choice while Kes’ “Savannah Grass” was also played several times.
The usually stern calls of the police, regiment and prison officers tasked with keeping people off the route were softened yesterday as they realised they were who the people came to see.
Even the weather celebrated with just enough cloud cover and breeze to keep things bright, but not overly warm.
“People just happy to come out here after two years. Look at them!” said Trevor Bailey of El Socorro.
“I got here at 7.30 a.m. because I told myself I am not missing it today,” he said.
“I was 12 in 1962, and for the last two years I missed this,” he said.
Showing an equally toothy smile was his friend Augustus Ramkissoon.
“Proud to be black. Proud to be Trini to the bone. It was two years of no parade, so that is why it is so grand this year,” he said.
Eight-year-old Kiei appeared shy, but said: “It was good. I missed it so much,” while eight-year-old Michael of Barataria said it was his first parade ever. “Fun, enjoyable and exciting,” he said.
Sixty-year-old Donna Roberts stood with her friends inside the Savannah. “I always watch it on television, but this year I am 60 and Trinidad and Tobago is 60 as I was born just after Independence in 1962.”
“I’m an Independence child,” she declared laughingly.
Feeding into the general feeling were some of Trinidad’s finest “ole talkers” who spoke loudly enough for everyone to hear and did not disappoint.
One woman, looking at a particularly weary set of police officers, mused: “How some of them looking half-dead so?” Her friend to the back of her replied: “Well, is four per cent inno.”
Even the police within earshot laughed.
This was followed by an impromptu rendition of “God Bless Our Nation”.