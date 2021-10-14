The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is now headless.
From midnight last night, and for the first time since this country achieved Independence status in 1962, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has been operating without someone at the helm of the service.
As it currently stands, this country does not have either a Commissioner or acting Commissioner of Police to manage the overall operations of the TTPS.
How long this will remain the case is now in the hands of President Paula-Mae Weekes and her ability to reconstitute a new Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Only when this is done can the process for recommending and appointing a new acting Commissioner take place by the commission, in accordance with Section 123 of the Constitution.
The latest development has come amidst several weeks of controversy after the three-year contract of former police commissioner Griffith ended on August 17.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo yesterday declared that the appointment of Griffith as acting commissioner by the previous Bliss Seepersad-led PolSC was illegal and unconstitutional, since it was not done in accordance with provisions set out in Section 123.
Even though he was appointed to begin acting as Commissioner on August 18, Griffith was eventually suspended from duty by the commission on August 21, on the basis of an investigation led by retired Justice Stanley John into allegations of corruption within the TTPS in the granting of Firearm User’s Licences.
In the days to follow and after questions surrounding the controversial appointment began, the three commission members as well as Seepersad tendered their resignations “with immediate effect” to the President.
So far, President Weekes has nominated two candidates to be members of the new commission— retired Justice Judith Jones and management accountant Maxine Attong.
While Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob had been acting as police commissioner during Griffith’s period of leave, his letter of appointment expired at midnight last night.
In fact, Justice Kangaloo declared his acting appointment was also unconstitutional, on the same basis as that of Griffith’s.
This means that until a PolSC is reconstituted and someone is lawfully appointed by it as acting Commissioner, subject to the approval of Parliament, there is no one to sign off on the payment for goods and services within the TTPS. The power to do so lies squarely with a commissioner or acting commissioner.
In addition to declaring that the appointments of Griffith and Jacob to act were unconstitutional, Justice Kangaloo also found that Legal Order 183, which was approved in July, was void and contrary to what was clearly stated in the Constitution, as to the proper procedure for selecting a commissioner or acting commissioner.
So too was the Commissioner of Police snd Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting Appointments) (Selection Process) (No 2) Order of 2009. This means the appointments of every Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of Police under that Order was unconstitutional.
The court matters
The matter before the court was an interpretation summons brought by social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who argued that Griffith was not lawfully appointed by the past commission because the PolSC did not abide by the procedure set out in Section 123 (2) to (5) of the Constitution.
Under that Section, the commission was required to prepare a merit list with its recommendation(s), have it issued to the President, who was then required to have it issued to the House of Representatives for approval.
While the list, in which Griffith and Jacob were both recommended, was in fact sent to President Weekes, it was not issued to Parliament, but the PolSC went on to appoint Griffith to act.
While the claim was brought against the Office of the Attorney General, one aspect of the case that was “unprecedented” was that the AG’s Office actually agreed with Balgobin Maharaj’s legal team that Parliament ought to have approved the PolSC’s recommendation before appointing an acting commissioner.
In her ruling, Justice Kangaloo said Sections 123 (2) to (5) were clear and unambiguous that the commission’s selection for the position ought to have been received, considered and approved by Parliament.
Since the imbroglio began, Griffith had also brought a judicial review claim against the then-commission over its decision to suspend him from duty “until further notice”.
The former top cop was also seeking an injunction from the court against the commission mandating it to have him return to the office of acting commissioner until the claim was heard and determined.
But just days later, and prior to the resignation of PolSC members, there was an undisclosed agreement between the parties.
This resulted in Griffith’s attorneys indicating to the court that based on the agreement their client was withdrawing the part of the lawsuit in which he was seeking injunctive relief.
However, while he was no longer on suspension and decided to continue on leave, Griffith was still pursuing the judicial review aspect of his claim, since the commission failed to carry out one condition of the agreement.
But when that matter comes up for hearing on November 10, it is expected to be fully withdrawn, based on Justice Kangaloo’s ruling.
That matter was also to be heard before Justice Kangaloo.
Nonetheless, when a PolSC is constituted by the President, the substantive post for Commissioner of Police may not be filled until at least the end of this month.
This is because there is yet another legal claim before the court against the past commission that was brought by former head of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, Snr Supt Anand Ramesar.
That claim revolves around the commission’s decision to not shortlist him as a potential candidate for the post of police commissioner.
The court has since granted him an injunction, preventing the commission from completing its process in the selection of the country’s next top cop. That matter next comes up for hearing before Justice Joan Charles on October 18, when the judge will decide whether or not the injunction should be continued.
Legal teams
Balgobin Maharaj was represented by a team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and including Jayanti Lutchmedial, Jared Jagroo, Renuka Rambhajan, Ganesh Saroop, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, along with attorneys Rishi Dass, Tinelle Ramkissoon and Kendra Mark, appeared for the AG’s Office; while attorneys Larry Lalla and Vashisht Seepersad appeared for Griffith.
Russell Martineau, SC, led the case for the PolSC.