Judge aims for November ruling in Arima Northeast claim

High Court judge Justice Frank Seepersad says there will be swift justice in adjudicating the Arima Northeast local government election petition, and he aims to deliver a ruling by November 28.
“The way I intend to manage this matter is to ensure that we have a substantive resolution as quickly as possible. The vacillation with respect to these results has the likelihood of impacting upon the public’s trust and confidence in the whole electoral process,” said Seepersad during the court proceedings yesterday, at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain.
United National Congress (UNC) candidate Jairzinho Rigsby is challenging the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision to overturn its decision, which declared him winner of the Arima Northeast seat in the August 14 local government election, and instead declare People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Kim Garcia victorious following a review of the recount.
There are two election petitions before the High Court—one for Arima Northeast, which falls under the Arima Borough Corporation, and another challenging the results of the Lengua/Indian Walk seat, which falls under the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
Justice Seepersad emphasised the need to adjudicate on this matter speedily, and he received full support from both teams of attorneys representing Rigsby and the EBC.
Seepersad said while he was always amenable to give adequate time to lawyers to do what is necessary, that time must be looked in the context of the need to deal with the matter efficiently and effectively.
Appearing for Rigsby are attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Rhea Khan and Kavita Moonasar, instructed by Arif Rahman.
Representing the EBC are Deborah Peake, SC, who leads Ravi Heffes-Doon and Alana Bissessar.
The EBC’s Chief Elections Officer, Fern Narcis-Scope, was also present yesterday.
Seepersad asked the attorneys for directions in terms of the timelines for submissions in the matter, and insisted they do so within earlier deadlines.
He questioned why there was a need for three weeks to file affidavits.
Peake responded, saying the EBC wanted to ensure the evidence provided was relevant and they do not prolong the process by asking for more time.
“We would need to make sure that we have all the evidence that is relevant because, of course, we intend to be very transparent and put all the material before the court for the court to make a determination, so we don’t want to propose an earlier date and then we have to come back and ask for an extension of time,” she said.
She also noted there were constraints as the EBC had another election petition it was dealing with, and the court term has started where attorneys have packed calendars.
Seepersad requested that there be “strict adherence” for the EBC to submit affidavits by September 25.
Rambally, when questioned by Seepersad, said his team wanted later dates, but would work to bridge the time and submit earlier.
“These matters do not necessarily involve complex issues of law,” said Seepersad, noting the regulatory process is clearly laid out in the legislative provisions.
He said the matter was one of factual issues.
The judge said he was inclined to have the matter substantively determined, with delivery of a decision before the end of November.
“To enable me to do that would require me to have the last set of submissions at least two weeks prior to the intended date to the delivery of the decision,” he said.
The attorneys on both sides agreed to timelines to ensure that a November ruling is achieved:
• EBC to file and serve affidavits by September 25
• petitioner to file and serve affidavits in reply by October 2
• petitioner to file and serve written submissions by October 9
• EBC to file and serve written submissions in reply by October 31
• petitioner to file and serve written submission in reply by November 13.
Justice Seepersad’s ruling on the matter—November 28, at 9.45 a.m.
Ballots as evidence
Another critical aspect of the case involves the ballots in contention in the Arima Northeast seat.
Peake said the issue revolves around these ballots, and she indicated that they will be placed before the court as evidence.
Seepersad said based on what he had read about the interpretations of the different markings of the ballots, it would be “critical of the court to have sight of the contentious ballots”.
These ballots will be examined, and the law will be looked at to make a determination as to whether or not the process which was engaged accords with the law, having regard to the factual matrix which was before the relevant authorities at the time, he said.
At the close of the poll on August 14, both Garcia and Rigsby each received 623 votes.
The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, Curt Clement, received 81 votes.
After a recount which lasted more than two days, Garcia received 623 votes and Rigsby 624 votes, and the EBC declared Rigsby the winner.
The PNM requested a review of the recount and after that review, which was conducted by Assistant Chief Election Officer Pamela Ogiste, the EBC stated that two disputed ballots were counted in favour of Garcia, giving her 625 votes.
In the election petition, Rigsby’s attorneys argued that these two ballots were invalid as they were marked with a “Q”, which indicates ballots which are questionable and the voter’s intention cannot be determined.