A High Court judge has ruled that the Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (FIU) abused its power and acted unconstitutionally when it attempted to access the private banking information of former police commissioner Gary Griffith and his wife Nicole Dyer-Griffith from several banks.
Justice Devindra Rampersad delivered judgment on September 11, 2023 quashing the FIU’s request around October 20, 2022, for the Griffiths’ financial information from several financial institutions in the form of account details, account balances, account information, customer due diligence information and wire transfer details.
An injunction remains in place restraining the FIU from accessing the Griffiths’ private banking information.
The judge ruled that the FIU’s request was not based on the Griffiths’ having a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) or a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) made against them or not being in accordance with section 11 (a) of the FIU Act.
Griffith was represented by Larry Lalla, SC, instructed by Shivanand Ramoutar.
The defendants—Nigel Stoddard (FIU Director) and the Attorney General—were represented by Gilbert Peterson, SC, leading Vanessa Gopaul and instructed by Fazana Ali and Michelle Benjamin.
A redacted judgment was shared with the media to protect the Griffiths’ private financial information.
The judgment noted that, in his affidavit, Griffith indicated that he became aware that the FIU was attempting to access his financial information and his wife’s—along with 33 other persons and 17 business entities—after a whistleblower shared with him correspondence purporting to be the FIU’s request to the banks.
The whistleblower had also disclosed that the FIU made this request without first obtaining any suspicious transaction or suspicious activity report from any financial institution as required by law.
The judge accepted the whistle-blower’s evidence which was not refuted by the FIU.
Arbitrary and self-initiated
Justice Rampersad noted that the FIU’s actions were not triggered by any STR or SAR and that he had “great difficulty” in accepting the FIU’s submissions as to the “stand-alone” power it has.
The FIU was not fashioned under the investigative model and therefore it was not intended to have the power to commence any investigation without a trigger, said the judge.
“Because its role is to be that buffer…between the financial institutions and the investigative authorities, the FIU, necessarily, has to be careful as to how it initiates an investigation,” he stated.
The judge stated that once an investigation has been initiated by an STR or SAR, it may exercise the power to request financial information.
“However, unless the investigation has been initiated by some institution pointing a finger towards a transaction or an activity, this court is of the respectful view that the FIU cannot just begin an investigation of its own, especially in the breadth set out in the request put before the court. Without any such trigger, delving into the details of the claimants’ bank accounts and affairs from 2016 until 2022—a period of six years—without a basis for that timeframe seems not only arbitrary but an exercise of independent and self-initiated investigation,” stated the judgment.
More than coincidental
Justice Rampersad stated that the concern the court has is if there was no STR or SAR, then how would the FIU become interested in the claimants’ bank information?
He stated that the FIU could not randomly have selected the Griffiths out of the one million-plus inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago and there must be some trigger to go beyond mere compliance to get the level of information.
In his closing remarks in the judgment, Justice Rampersad stated that is seems “more than just coincidental” that the Griffiths may have been singled out for investigation by the FIU through the request for information for six years from 2016 to 2022 shortly after the published criticisms of Griffith in his role as Police Commissioner at the relevant time.
“There is no doubt that the singling out of the first claimant (Griffith) and his family, along with other businesses engaged in the firearms industry arose as a result of the matters set out in the newspaper clippings attached to the first claimant’s affidavit filed on December 13, 2022,” stated the judgment.
A number of newspaper articles with respect to Griffith and the Police Service Commission (PolSC) fiasco with the merit list among others were submitted to the Court.
The judge stated that there was also no doubt that, arising out of the investigations, concerns arose in relation to the legitimacy of the processes involved in the grant of licences for firearms.
He noted that the Griffiths suggested that the two are linked i.e. the concerns that arose and the request for their financial information.
“That seems to be an inescapable inference. How the link arose, however, has not been established,” stated the judge.
Justice Rampersad added that whether it was done legitimately through police investigations, leading to a production order under Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), or by the FIU of its own volition, has not been established on the evidence and the court would be unwilling to speculate in this regard.
“It is this court’s respectful view that the FIU has to be careful as to how it gets involved. No doubt, there are processes open to investigating police officers to follow up their investigations and get the appropriate orders for inspection of bank accounts,” he stated.
Contractual duty
Justice Rampersad said the court was also of the view, based on the case law referred to, that there is a contractual duty by the bank to maintain the confidentiality of banking information.
He accepted the Griffiths ‘contention that they have a constitutional right to the privacy of their banking information.
“There is no doubt in the court’s mind that the constitutional right to privacy includes informational aspects of a person’s private life and this includes the rights to a person’s bank accounts. A person’s bank accounts reveal a very intimate aspect of their life—their spending habits, their likes, their dislikes, their preferences, and so many other crucial and private matters of their lives,” he stated.
The judge added that since the FIU is not intended to be investigative of its own accord, then the failure to provide a trigger would mean that its action would be arbitrary and a potential abuse of power which cannot be reasonably justified in the court’s respectful view.
He noted the Griffiths submitted that the Court exercise its discretion to award damages in a manner that upholds and vindicates their right to respect for their private life.
The judge stated that apart from the award of compensatory damages there is need for an additional award to reflect the sense of “public outrage” that would necessarily be felt because of the FIU’s “unjustified prying” into the private financial affairs of the Griffiths, to reflect the gravity of the FIU’s breach and to restrain FIU from such conduct in the future.
“Therefore, compensatory damages in the sum of $150,000 and vindicatory damages of $60,000 for each claimant would be sufficient,” stated the judge.
This amounts to $410,000 to be paid to the Griffiths.
The judge also ordered that the defendants (the AG and FIU) pay the Griffiths’ legal costs.