THE 17-year-old son of a T&T-born ISIS fighter has failed in his attempt to have the High Court order the Immigration Department to release him from custody.
The son was detained at Piarco International Airport last weekend and a rejection notice issued barring his entry.
The boy’s father has been deemed a terrorist in both this country and the United States. He is currently imprisoned in the US having been found guilty in 2019 of terrorism after being captured in Syria and returned to America.
While the man and the boy’s mother were both born in Trinidad and Tobago, he was born in the United States in 2005 after his parents migrated to that country.
Last Saturday, the teenager, who was accompanied on a flight from New York by a social worker from the US, was detained. So, too, was the social worker.
His purpose here was to visit his mother who was deported to Trinidad and Tobago.
After his entry was denied, attorneys Criston J Williams and Celeste Jules brought an application for judicial review at the High Court against the decision of immigration officers.
Yesterday, however, that application was rejected by Justice Ricky Rahim, who found the teenager’s case had no realistic prospect of success if it had gone to trial.
Terrorist activities
Court documents stated that, in 2015, the teenager and his older brother were taken to Syria by their father to join ISIS.
Information had also been placed before the court to suggest the teenager may have been trained and participated in terrorist activities while there.
While this may be so, Justice Rahim pointed out this had no influence on the court determining the boy’s judicial review application.
Instead, it had to do mainly with the course of action adopted in seeking to challenge the decision of the immigration officers.
Justice Rahim agreed with attorneys Gregory Delzin, Dominique Bernard and Jinai Chong Sing who appeared for the Chief Immigration Officer that instead of filing a judicial review application, there was an alternative remedy that was more suitable to the case.
That alternative remedy is outlined in Section 21 of the Immigration Act which states that if a person was of the belief they were unlawfully being denied entry, they may forthwith give notice of appeal to the immigration officer.
Where such a notice of appeal is given, the immigration officer is then required to make arrangements for the appeal to be heard and determined by a Special Inquiry Officer.
In this instance, however, no notice of appeal was given even though this right was stated on the rejection notice.
“So the law sets out in pellucid form that a right of appeal is available to a person rejected. That right would as a matter of course lead to a hearing by a Special Enquiry Officer.
“Ultimately, the end result will of course be either that the rejection is upheld or the rejection is rescinded and the person be permitted to enter Trinidad and Tobago. The latter is of course the precise relief that is being sought by the judicial review proceedings so that there is no doubt in the court’s mind that the right to appeal is as effective and suitable a remedy as these Judicial Review proceedings,” wrote the judge.
No citizenship
While the boy is 17 years old, Justice Rahim pointed out he was accompanied by an adult who could have assisted him in properly understanding the document.
Further to that, he said there was no evidence before the court that the boy did not understand the contents of the rejection notice.
His attorneys, however, argued that the signing of the order amounted to an appeal under Section 21.
But this argument was shot down by the judge.
“In the court’s view firstly, the argument that the signing of the Notice of Rejection amounts to an appeal under section 21, is one that has no basis in law whatsoever. Indeed, no authority has been provided to this court for that broad assertion. It is equally clear that the signing of the Notice signals receipt of the Notice and more importantly the contents thereof which include the right to appeal as set out in Section 21,” said the judge.
Another argument advanced by the boy’s attorneys was that he was a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago by descent and therefore, cannot lawfully be denied entry.
But this submission was also rejected by the judge.
The requirement for the acquisition of citizenship is outlined in Section 5 of the Citizenship of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Act.
It states that where a person is born outside of Trinidad and Tobago of a citizen of this country the parent ought to make an application to the Minister of National Security for the child to obtain a certificate of citizenship.
The acquisition is dependent on proof of parentage, said the judge.
“In that regard, an individual that lays claim to such an entitlement must firstly apply for such citizenship. Secondly, it is not only a matter of an application or a forgone conclusion but the individual must demonstrate to the satisfaction of the minister that he is a child born outside of Trinidad and Tobago of a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,” he stated.
There was no evidence before the court that any such application had been made, said the judge.
High attention
In dismissing the application, the judge made mention of a number of representatives from the United States who were on the court link, all with the best interest of the boy.
Their presence spoke “volumes to the level of attention and care that he appears to be benefiting from in the United States,” the judge said.
The judge suggested that his return to the United States “not be unreasonably delayed so that the trauma of the event may be brought to an end sooner than later.”
He also suggested the Chief Immigration Officer may wish to consider allowing a supervised visit by the teenager’s mother prior to his departure, but pointed out this was a matter “ultimately for the respondent having regard to the many considerations that the arrangement may present.”