Judge denies bid for special warrant

AN application by police for a special warrant by the High Court that would have mandated businessman Adrian Scoon to disclose passwords for his electronic devices which were seized during a search of his home in January has been shot down by Justice Geoffrey Henderson.
The judge denied the application, saying that a search of Scoon’s cellphones, laptop and other electronic devices was not necessary for officers to pursue their investigation into whether he breached Covid-19 Public Health Regulations by hosting an event on the Ocean Pelican vessel in Chaguaramas on December 26 last year.
In the written ruling delivered last Thursday, the judge said one had to be careful in limiting Scoon’s right to privacy beyond what was reasonable and the special warrant could only be granted if it was absolutely necessary for the investigation to take place.
In his view, the disclosure requested under the Interception of Communication Act was not proportionate “to what is sought to be achieved”.
The issue arose after the businessman hosted a brunch event on the Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.
He has been accused of operating the vessel as a party boat, an act that was restricted under the Public Health Regulations.
Approximately 100 people were arrested at the event.
They were later released.
Scoon’s attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon have denied their client was hosting a party.
Instead, they argued that the Ocean Pelican was operating as a floating restaurant which was allowed under the regulations and therefore, he did not contravene the law.
Disclosure not essential
On January 5, police carried out a search of Scoon’s Maraval home as well as his business place at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, as part of their investigation.
A challenge has also been mounted by the businessman against the legality of the warrants that were granted by a justice of the peace which allowed investigators to search his home and business place.
That matter is expected to come up for hearing next month.
Those searches came after the special restaurant licences issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were reportedly revoked by the Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division.
This was done after Minister of Finance Colm Imbert raised concerns with its granting due to the pandemic restrictions.
Scoon has insisted he received permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant and complied with safe zone protocols.
In his judgment, Justice Henderson said to satisfy a test for proportionality, the request for disclosure of the passwords must be rationally connected to what is sought to be achieved by the disclosure.
He said the police, acting Insp Ramjattan of the Carenage Police Station, said in the application the police intended to gather advertisements for the party to assist in its investigations and asserted the party was promoted by Scoon via WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.
“This court must be satisfied, then, that the disclosure of the passwords for the respondent’s devices, social media accounts and email is proportionate to what the applicant seeks to achieve,” wrote the judge.
In addition, he stated that not only did the applicant, Insp Ramjattan, seek passwords and access to Scoon’s personal devices but he also wanted to have access to all of his social media accounts and e-mails.
“The applicant, by its own admission, has some evidence of the advertisement of the party. While it is within the discretion of the applicant to seek to gather additional advertisements, I see no rational connection with that aim and the wide breadth of the orders sought,” the judge said.
The judge said it was not up to him to determine the legality or validity of the search warrants granted by the justice of the peace since that was already being challenged before another court but solely the issue of Scoon surrendering his passwords to law enforcement.
“The applicant stated that the purpose of the disclosure of the respondent’s keys or passwords is to gather messages advertising a party in order to further his investigation into the aforementioned breaches of the Covid-19 Regulations.
“Such disclosure only becomes necessary if it is absolutely needed or essential to the applicant’s investigation. The applicant has not established that the disclosure is absolutely needed. Further, the disclosure cannot be regarded as necessary for the purpose of the investigation if the information regarding the advertisement of the party can be gathered by adopting some other course,” Henderson said.
The judge also pointed out that Insp Ramjattan was already in possession of an advertisement for the party that was sent via WhatsApp to a confidential informant.
“This supports the assertion that there do exist other means of gathering the advertisements. As such, the disclosure is not essential for the purpose of investigation of the alleged offences,” he stated.