Judge halts State’s move to deport 2 Vene women

IN spite of the State giving an undertaking to the court that it will not deport any members of a group of Venezuelans who arrived illegally in this country last November, the Ministry of National Security nonetheless had detention orders issued against two of the women to have them repatriated.
But on Thursday evening, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered that no steps be taken to have the women sent back to their home country. Instead, she gave the State until 4 p.m. yesterday to have them released from detention and placed under orders of supervision.
Justice Quinlan-Williams made the ruling in a habeas corpus writ filed by attorneys representing the two. In that ruling, the judge held that their continued detention under ministry’s deportation order was unlawful.
This was because prior to the deportation orders being issued last month, the Office of the Attorney General gave an undertaking to the court that no such deportations would take place pending the hearing and determination of the women’s constitutional claim against the State.
“Therefore, since there can be no deportation, there can be no detention as a precursor to deportation,” said the judge.
“There is therefore no legitimate exercise of power to detain the applicants. They cannot be deported. The applicants cannot be deported unless there are further or other orders made by the court,” she stated.
Justice Quinlan-Williams went on to say the effect of the undertaking given by the Attorney General last year had the same effect as an injunction.
In this regard, she said the court found it irrelevant and immaterial if detention orders were issued by the National Security Ministry against the women.
“The Attorney General undertook to stay any deportation order made in the claim until the matter is determined. Such an undertaking was to preserve the integrity of the court proceedings,” she stated.
In the orders, the women, who were being detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas, were informed that they were considered to be “undesirables” as stated in section 8(1) of the Immigration Act.
However, Justice Quinlan-Williams pointed out that under the section of law, there were no powers to make deportation orders.
Attorneys for the State led by Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein argued the women could have filed a claim for judicial review as opposed to a habeas corpus writ.
But the judge dismissed this argument.
“I am satisfied that whether or not the applicants have another or other options available to seek similar or like redress, an application for a habeas corpus is a suitable and available remedy.
“It would set a dangerous precedent for this court to say to an applicant, where the liberty of the subject and the lawfulness of an arrest and detention is concerned, that habeas corpus is not available to you because you have a different option, she stated.”
Appearing alongside Hosein for the State were attorneys Raphael Ajodhia, Sanjiv Sookoo and Nisa Simmons, while attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Umesh Maharaj and Dayadai Harripaul appeared on behalf of the women.