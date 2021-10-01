Judge imposes strict deadlines

Attorneys have been ordered by a High Court judge to push forward with the preparation and filing of legal submissions to assist the court in determining the proper procedure for appointing a Commissioner of Police by the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
The goal is to have that issue settled by Justice Nadia Kangaloo no later than the afternoon of October 14—the day before the appointment of current acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob comes to an end.
With just two weeks to go, Justice Kangaloo yesterday imposed strict deadlines on the attorneys to have full written submissions filed and served in a timely manner.
By no later than October 6, those submissions are to be filed, and any submissions in reply are to be filed for the latest next Friday.
Once this is complied with, the judge said the interpretation summons brought by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, on behalf of social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj will be recalled at 10 a.m. on October 11 for brief oral submissions.
This will then be followed by her ruling, which the judge said she is hoping to deliver at 1.30 p.m. on October 14.
Based on this, Justice Kangaloo made it clear she will not be entertaining any extensions of time for the filing of those submissions from any of the parties.
The issue to be determined is whether the PolSC acted in accordance with the Constitution when it chose to appoint suspended acting Commissioner Gary Griffith to the position the day after his three-year term as Police Commissioner expired on August 17.
An average
civilian
Balgobin Maharaj is arguing Griffith was not legally appointed and therefore, at this time, the former top cop is no more than just another average civilian who cannot return to office unless properly appointed by the commission.
The crux of his argument is that under Section 123(4) of the Constitution the then-commission chaired by Bliss Seepersad ought to have submitted its nomination for commissioner to President Paula-Mae Weekes, who in turn would have it forwarded to the House of Representatives for approval by both the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.
In this instance however, that was not done.
Balgobin Maharaj is arguing the commission could have only appointed Griffith under Section 123(5) of the Constitution, provided the procedure in Section 123(4) was followed.
Should the court rule in his favour, this would mean a separate claim filed by Griffith against the PolSC over his suspension from duty “until further notice” may very well fall by the wayside.
Justice Kangaloo is also presiding over that claim brought by Griffith.
The Office of the Attorney General was named as the defendant in Balgobin Maharaj’s interpretation summons. The Commission and Griffith were eventually allowed by the court to join the proceedings as interested parties.
However, on Monday when the matter was previously called and again yesterday, Ramlogan said in his opinion the commission should no longer be allowed to participate as an interested party.
His reason for this submission was because a PolSC no longer exists.
The attorney submitted that while on Monday the commission was inquorate with just two members—Seepersad and attorney Roger Kawalsingh—as it stood yesterday, a PolSC was not in existence since the two have resigned, their resignations accepted by the President.
Grandstanding
and politicking
In response to his submissions, lead counsel for the commission Russell Martineau, SC, said this issue was already raised and dealt with on the last occasion, with the court allowing the commission to remain as an interested party.
Martineau pointed out he had received sufficient instructions from his client, and was ready and prepared to proceed expeditiously with the matter.
He said the most pressing issue was whether Griffith had been lawfully appointed, and this is what ought to engage the attention of the court over any other preliminary issues.
Ramlogan said, in response: “It is not a question of expedition at the expense of legal principle. I did not expect my friend to be representing a non-existent client.”
At this point, senior counsel Douglas Mendes on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, contributed to the debate, labelling Ramlogan’s submissions as “fallacious”.
“Mr Martineau has received sufficient instructions. Let’s get on with the matter and stop all of this grandstanding and politicking.
“The most important thing is: how do we appoint a commissioner? This is a matter that is affecting the entire nation,” said Mendes.
Ramlogan fired back, saying the “biggest politics” is that at this time there is no PolSC.
Substance of
the matter
Martineau again intervened.
“It is the type of hypocrisy that exists in this case. If it is the commission is non-existent, then why is he even bothering to write freedom of information requests to a non-existent commission?” Martineau asked.
“I am begging, let us get to the substance of the matter,” said Martineau.
In the end, Justice Kangaloo ruled in favour of Martineau, allowing him to file submissions on behalf of his client.
Attorney Larry Lalla, one of the attorneys representing Griffith, also agreed with the stance taken by Martineau and Mendes.
Senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is leading the case for Griffith.
However, Maharaj was absent from yesterday’s hearing. So, too, was Griffith.
Lalla explained to the judge that at the time the matter was called, Griffith was on a flight out of Trinidad and Tobago.