THE State has placed itself in a position where it could be made to defend hundreds of civil claims from migrants over the deprivation of their liberty after being detained at the Heliport in Chaguaramas, a High Court judge has said.
Migrants have been held at the facility for months when it was not meant to be a detention station in the first place, Justice Frank Seepersad said yesterday.
The initial purpose of the facility was to be a quarantine facility during the Covid-19 pandemic for migrants who had arrived in the country illegally.
Now that the pandemic is over, and there are currently no quarantine regulations in place, those who were being held at the facility prior to July 24 were being held unlawfully.
Justice Seepersad made the declaration yesterday in a habeas corpus writ brought by attorneys representing a Venezuelan national who was being held at the location after he and approximately 200 other Venezuelan nationals were held at the APEX nightclub in St James on the night of July 8.
Up to the hearing of the matter yesterday, the man, Samih Tarek Soriti Benitez, was still being detained at the Heliport.
During the hearing, attorney Gerald Ramdeen argued that the purpose of the Heliport facility was strictly to accommodate illegal migrants for the purpose of them being quarantined during the pandemic.
But given that the pandemic is over, Ramdeen said Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds never moved to advise in accordance with section 2 of the Immigration Act to designate the facility as an immigration station.
It was not until at midnight on July 25, that he decided to do so, said Ramdeen.
His submission was based on a letter that was presented during the proceedings by State attorney Sharad Ragunath.
The letter, signed by Hinds, stated that from July 25, “until otherwise declared” the Heliport was considered to be a detention centre.
Hinds’ letter came just one day after another judge, Avason Quinlan-Williams, declared that the Heliport was not a detention centre.
This meant that all migrants who were being held at the facility prior to July 25, and who were not in quarantine, were being unlawfully detained, Ramdeen said.
Justice Seepersad agreed.
In his oral ruling, Justice Sepeersad pointed out that over the past few months when the facility was unlawfully operating as a detention centre, hundreds of migrants were deprived of their liberty under the Constitution.
He recalled that just recently he ruled that the failure and/or refusal by the Government to anchor the obligations imposed under the Refugee Convention into the domestic legislative landscape has resulted in a circumstance where the obligations expressed in the Convention cannot be enforced in this country.
“As a result, migrants who have entered into the jurisdiction illegally and who have not availed themselves of the amnesty afforded via registration, can be deported notwithstanding their refugee status recognition by the UNHCR. As disheartening as such a position may be, that is the law.
“As a result migrants need to appreciate the reality, take charge of their circumstances and either voluntarily return to their homelands or run the risk of deportation,” he said.
The State, he said, must end its vacillation and either enforce the existing or immediately formulate a humanitarian policy, honour the Convention obligations and enact the requisite enabling legislation. The failure to take decisive action is long overdue and amounts to a dereliction of duty.
“Until the later scenario is engaged, the law must be enforced but deportation exercises must be engaged in accordance with the rule of law.
“In this Republic, regard for the rule of law is paramount, and this court will fearlessly defend same. The factual matrix of this case is deeply troubling and there exists no lawful or rational basis for the applicant’s detention at the Heliport between the period 9th July 2023 until the 24th July 2023.
“It is patently obvious that the order of then-minister of national security (Stuart) Young to have the Heliport declared as an immigration detention centre was limited to the duration of this country’s mandatory quarantine measures in response to the Covid pandemic,” said the judge.
He pointed out that after the pandemic ended, there was an “evident unacceptable and unexplained failure” by the current minister of national security to make a declaration as to the continued use of heliport as an immigration centre.
“In the circumstances there can be no doubt that the applicant’s detention at the Heliport from the 9th July until the 24th July was reckless and unlawful. In the exercise of its jurisdiction under section 5(2) of the Constitution and guided by the approach articulated by the board in Jesus (v the Office of the Attorney General, a previous case in the Privy Council with similar circumstances) this court hereby declares that the applicant’s detention at the Heliport between 9th July to 24th July, being a place not designated as an immigration station or a place designated by the minister in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration Act was unlawful,” the judge said.
The State is also to pay the legal cost incurred by Benitez.
Appearing alongside Ramdeen for him was attorney Dayadai Harripaul.