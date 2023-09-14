THE State has been directed by the High Court to allocate more resources to expedite the trial against a man who was charged with raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in 2017.
While the man, the girl’s former football coach, has already been committed to stand trial, she filed a claim against the Office of the Attorney General claiming that her constitutional rights were being infringed by delays in the criminal justice system in having the matter concluded.
On Tuesday, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled in favour of the now 22-year-old woman, declaring that the failure to ensure that children’s matters are expeditiously concluded constitutes a breach of the constitutional rights of the child victim.
The judge also compelled the State to put mechanisms in place and allocate sufficient resources so the matter against the alleged rapist is completed expeditiously.
Additionally, Justice Quinlan-Williams ordered that the alleged victim be paid $60,000 in damages and that the State also bear her legal cost in bringing the claim.
The woman alleged that in March 2017, after football practice, her coach offered to transport her and some of her teammates home.
After dropping off the other girls, the man, whose name is being omitted to protect the identity of the victim, forced himself on her while in his vehicle.
The claimant said she attempted to fight off the man but was unable to do so.
A report was eventually made to the police and in October 2017, the man, who also lived in her area, was arrested and charged with the offence.
It was not until May 20, 2022, that the man was committed by Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass to stand trial at the High Court.
Irritated and upset
The woman contended in her constitutional claim that following the incident, she became depressed, which grew even worse after she realised she was pregnant. She said there was no doubt in her mind that the man was the father of the child since prior to the incident, she never had intercourse.
As the matter lingered on before the magistrates’ court, the woman said there were always delays, for one reason or the other.
“Whenever the matter comes up, the claimant cries before and after court. Weeks before the court date, the claimant gets depressed and she is unable to sleep. At times when the matter is adjourned, (name called) would smirk and laugh at her outside the courtroom.
“On another occasion, while in the hallway of the court, (name called) passed by and brushed his shoulder against the claimant, which was traumatising for her as she kept thinking about it for days,” the woman’s claim stated.
It went on to add that for a long period after the woman discovered she was pregnant, she could not be left alone because on three occasions, she attempted to overdose to get rid of the baby.
“While the claimant’s mother stopped her from doing so, the claimant has to convince herself that it is her daughter. The claimant has even tried to abandon her daughter. (Name called) denies that the claimant’s daughter is his and has never participated in caring for her.
“The woman said she also experiences trouble functioning at work and dealing with people as she would frequently get irritated and upset. Doctors prescribed her with Fluoxetine and sleeping pills but she stopped taking them as she felt that the medication was not working,” the claim stated.
Unnecessary delays
In her ruling, the judge said it is clear that according to law, once a magistrate becomes aware that a matter in which a virtual complainant is a child, the matter is a children matter as defined in the Family and Children Division Act, it is required that a magistrate, forthwith, refer all children matters to the division of the High Court with jurisdiction—the Children Court.
But in this instance, it was not done, leading to the unnecessary delays and prolonging of the matter.
Appearing for the claimant were attorneys Lee Merry, Rebecca Rafeek and Larry Boyer, while attorneys Coreen Findley, Rachael Jacob and Nisa Simmons appeared on behalf of the State.