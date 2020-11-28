ONE hundred and sixty Venezuelan nationals who arrived in this country illegally were yesterday deported to their home country by the Ministry of National Security.
The ministry said in a news release last night that the deportations were carried out in conjunction with the Venezuelan authorities and in compliance with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Ministry of National Security remains resolute in upholding the laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and in fulfilment of Government policy,” the release said.
That statement followed an earlier court hearing before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, during which the judge ordered that 19 Venezuelan nationals—included in the 160—were to have their deportation orders quashed and be allowed to remain in Trinidad and Tobago.
They were to be released from the quarantine facility at the heliport in Chaguaramas and be placed under the supervision of the State, pending the outcome of their asylum applications with the Living Water Community, the implementing partner with refugee agency the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Following the deportation of the 19 people, the court issued an order compelling Minister of National Security Stuart Young to update the court on the location of the migrants by 10.30 p.m. last night.
Should he fail to do so, Young is to appear before the judge at 8 a.m. today to provide an explanation.
Attorneys Criston J Williams, Kerrina Samdeo and Jerome Riley had filed applications on behalf of the 19, seeking their release from State custody.
The attorneys also sought permission from the court for the 19 to be granted permission to file judicial review proceedings against the State’s decision to have them deported.
The applications were granted by Justice Quinlan-Williams around 11 a.m. during a teleconference hearing, but in spite of this, the 19 were placed on vessels and sent back to their home country.
They were ordered to be released and placed in State supervision pursuant to Section 17 of the Immigration Act, Chapter 18:01.
Lawyer for 19 perplexed
by State’s claims
In a phone interview yesterday evening, attorney Williams said he was perplexed by claims made by the State that it never received the court’s order to stay the deportation of his clients.
He said the order was forwarded electronically via Microsoft SharePoint to the Ministry of National Security, the office of the Chief Immigration Officer and the Chief of Defence Staff, Williams said.
However, he said he was informed by the State that it never received the order and, therefore, the deportation was carried out legally.
“They were served with notice of the proceedings at 9.40 a.m. When the matter was called at 11 a.m., they did not appear, and after the order was made, it was sent to them but they claimed they never received it,” said Williams.
The attorney said the State later requested that the documents be sent via the WeShare application, but this application was not secure and posed a real threat of clients’ private information being intercepted by third parties, Williams said.
He said he believed the State was continuing to flout court orders, making reference to last weekend’s deportation of another group of Venezuelan migrants, even while they had legal proceedings set to take place before the court.
Last Sunday, that group was placed on two pirogues and escorted out to sea by the Coast Guard back to Venezuela.
They never reached Venezuela and three days later, they returned to this country before being detained by police and placed in cells at the Erin Police Station.
On Friday morning, they were transferred to the heliport in Chaguaramas.
Three members of that group—a five-year-old boy, his nine-year-old sister and their mother—are to remain quarantined for 14 days before being released in the custody of the children’s father who is residing in this country legally via the State’s registration process in 2019.
Ministry: We will continue to apply the law
In its release last night, the ministry made mention of the criticism by attorneys for the group of 19.
“It has come to the attention of the Minister of National Security, via a media report, that certain lawyers approached a High Court judge, ex parte, and that the judge made certain orders pertaining to some Venezuelans who are in Trinidad and Tobago illegally.
“The State was not represented at this hearing and the minister has spoken to the Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi, for this particular matter to be appropriately addressed.
“While the Government acknowledges that there may be personal views surrounding the illegal entry into Trinidad and Tobago by persons, the Government, through the Ministry of National Security and other arms of the State, will continue to apply the law and do all that it reasonably can to secure the borders and prevent illegal entry into Trinidad and Tobago,” the release said.
It said measures, including the closure of the borders, are now being taken to protect “the health and safety of our citizens and those who reside legally in Trinidad and Tobago”.
The ministry reminded that in 2019, the Government, in an “unprecedented humanitarian exercise, having concern for our Venezuelan neighbours, carried out a Venezuelan migrant registration exercise for all Venezuelans present in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The result of this exercise was that 16,523 Venezuelans were registered and permitted to be legally in our country.”