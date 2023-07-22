Judge: Probe lawyer

Rekha Ramjit

ATTORNEY: Rekha Ramjit

THE Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have been asked by the High Court to look into the conduct of attorney Rekha Parbatie Ramjit and her daughter over “suspicious” and “questionable” legal transactions they provided to a now-deceased Tobago man.

The legal transactions had to do with the preparation of the final will and testament of Richard Rogers, who died in October 2019.

In April of that year, Ramjit and her daughter Gina Ramjohn purportedly prepared the will as well as transferred one of Rogers’ properties valued at approximately $460,000 to Ramjit as payment for legal services she provided to him prior to his death.

Making the request for the interventions yesterday was Justice Frank Seepersad as he upheld a lawsuit brought by Rogers’ widow, Alicia Campbell Rogers.

During the delivery of his oral ruling, the judge agreed to set aside the will as well as a deed of conveyance because of the suspicious activities.

The evidence in the case as mounted by Rogers’ widow was that her husband first met Ramjit at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court in 2018 and, as time passed, the two became friends.

So much so that Ramjit eventually began visiting their home, and even started preparing meals for the man.

On one occasion, Ramjit came to the couple’s home to deliver legal documents, but as Rogers called upon his wife to have a look at them, Ramjit pulled them away, stating that they were confidential.

The woman claimed it was only after her husband died that she became aware a will had been prepared which named Ramjit, the former political leader of the Independent Liberal Party (ILP), as the executor.

The only property left for Rogers’ wife and their 12-year-old daughter was the couple’s matrimonial home.

She further stated that one of the properties that her husband and his brother jointly owned was transferred to Ramjit on April 30, 2019, the same date on which the will was purportedly prepared.

The purpose of bringing the lawsuit was for the court to invalidate both documents and force Ramjit to hand over $774,000 in rent she collected from tenants who were occupying the properties belonging to the deceased’s estate.

In her defence, however, Ramjit denied any wrongdoing and insisted the property transfer was because of the inability of Rogers to pay the $300,000 in legal fees she was owed for pursuing a lawsuit against a person who was squatting on another piece of property that was owned by him and his brother. That case was filed but is yet to go on trial.

Legal fees

In his ruling, however, Justice Seepersad questioned the $300,000 in legal fees Ramjit said she was owed in pursuing the case on behalf of Rogers.

“As a trial judge this court has assessed cost in many matters and having had sight of the proceedings in the pending matter defies both logic and common sense that any attorney can be entitled to charge $300,000 in fees having regard to the nature of the pending matter,” Seepersad stated.

“There is no legitimate basis upon which the court can hold that the quantum of fees charged by Ms Ramjit can be viewed as being fees that are justified as being fair and reasonable having regard to the service provided,” said the judge.

He also took issue with the fact that while both Rogers and Ramjit claimed that the deed of conveyance was executed at the couple’s home, the purported witness to the document (Ramjit’s son) claimed it was done at Ramjit’s office in Scarborough, Tobago.

“In the court’s view that material inconsistency caused a deeply-rooted sense of suspicion,” Seepersad said.

In addition to that, Justice Seepersad noted that hand-written instructions which Ramjit claimed the man gave to her for the preparation of the will were not consistent with the typewritten version as to how his property interests were to be distributed.

In addressing the issue related to the deed of conveyance, the judge said while Ramjit’s son, as a witness, was adamant that it was signed by Rogers and his brother on April 30, 2019, travel document evidence revealed that on that date, Rogers’ brother had already returned to the United States, having spent only one week in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The factual matrix in this case was both disappointing as well as disturbing. It brought to the court’s awareness how easy it is for attorneys-at-law to exploit and take advantage of citizens and urgent intervention is really required in terms of continuous training of ethics and obligations of the profession,” said the judge.

He also shot down claims by Ramjit that Rogers had forgotten to date the document when he signed it and that she subsequently entered the wrong date on the document, which was prepared by her daughter.

The judge suggested that attorneys should be required to undergo mandatory periodic ethics training, suggesting that the Law Association must also do a more proactive job in terms of advising citizens on the various fees that ought to be charged by attorneys based on their experience.

As part of his decision, the judge ordered Ramjit to hand over the rent she collected to the Supreme Court Registrar to be held in escrow until the man’s estate is divided.

Attorney Samantha Lawson argued the case on behalf of Rogers’ widow, while Carol-Ann Bernard appeared for Ramjit.

Ramjohn did not participate in the case and was unrepresented.

