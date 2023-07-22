Judge: Probe lawyer

THE Public Procurement and Public Disposal of Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill was passed in the Senate at 2.37 a.m. yesterday with a vote of 19 for/eight against and three abstentions.

Among the nine Independent senators, four voted in favour of the Bill—Senators Anthony Vieira, Amrita Deonarine, Charrise Seepersad and Dr Maria Dillon-Remy; two Independent senators voted against the Bill— Deoroop Teemal and Hazel Thompson-Ahye (along with the six Opposition senators); while Paul Richards, Dr Varma Deyalsingh and Evans Welch abstained.