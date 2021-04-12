According to the judge, for far too long, some members of the Police Service have been abusing their powers and unjustifiably infringing the rights of citizens.
The judge made the statement yesterday as he ruled in favour of a man who was shot in the abdomen by a police officer who was moonlighting as a bouncer at a nightclub in Arima back in 2004. The man was awarded $375,000.
“It should well be that police officers should undergo continuous psychological and framing and assistance so that they cope with the very high-stressed environment within which they operate.
When it is a situation where they have to act, what is expected is a measured and calculated approach where firearms are only used when they are absolutely necessary to defend the security and safety of the officer or persons around and to prevent the attack….” said the judge.
In this particular case, Avian Remy, a farmer of Vega de Oropouche, was shot by PC Anthony Price at a nightclub in Sangre Grande in 2015.
Remy filed a claim against the State for the injury he suffered, wrongful arrested and malicious prosecution.
Following the shooting incident, Remy, now 24, was detained and later charged with assaulting the officer.
That charge was eventually dismissed at the Magistrates’ Court based on issues with the prosecution of the case.
Shoddy investigation
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad awarded Remy $375,000, to be paid by the Office of the Attorney General.
Essentially, the judge found the officer had no justifiably reason to shoot Remy.
In the lawsuit, Remy claim he was dancing with a bar worker when PC Prince came up to him, grabbed him by his jacket and began dragging and slapping him.
When Remy fell to the ground, Price pulled out a firearm and announced “I is police” before shooting Remy in the abdomen.
In its defence, the State contended that Remy and his friends had a scuffle with the officer before Remy was shot in self-defence.
But in his ruling, Justice Seepersad said based on the evidence, a “shoddy investigation” had taken place following the incident.
He also stated sufficient evidence had been provided to suggest on a balance of probabilities that the charge against Remy was maliciously laid.
As he had done in the past, Justice Seepersad again suggested that in such circumstances, police officers, and not taxpayers should be the ones to pay damages to the ones they have wronged.
“As long as the State continues to cover the damages to be paid out by officers who fail to discharge their obligation very little would be done to curb that conduct. It is either they feel or it is reflected in their files for promotion and advancement if we want to have a change of attitude,” said the judge.
“There can be no room for impatience or reactionary behaviour because one’s feelings or sense of authority are hurt.”
In addition to the award of damages to Remy, the judge ordered the Registrar of the Supreme Court to forward a copy of his ruling to the Police Commissioner and Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
“As a civilised society, we must all be alarmed if there are circumstances in which an officer exceeds the remit of his jurisdiction and improperly discharge his firearm,” he said.
The judge added that Remy was lucky to be alive and there was no evidence to suggest he was in any way a threat to the officer before being shot.
Attorney Tim Charriandy and Reynold Waldrop appeared on behalf of Remy, while Stefan Jaikaran appeared on behalf of the State.