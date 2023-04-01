JUDGE REFUSES FREE LUNCHES

Court transcripts show that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz shot down an attempt by lawyers representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Piarco airport civil proceedings to provide lunch for the six-member jury for a month, at taxpayers’ expense.
Corruption accused, businessman Steve Ferguson, yesterday alleged this was an attempt by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi to “bribe” the jury, claiming the jurors were offered to be provided with lavish lunches, including strawberries.
Contacted yesterday for comment, Al-Rawi responded: “After 19 years of litigation in the US, the people of Trinidad and Tobago are the beneficiaries of an award which totals close to a billion TT dollars.
“I do not propose to assist Mr Ferguson in any effort at distraction, misrepresentation or mischief, nor do I intend to give any sustenance for his attempts to clutch at straws.
“The State is very focused on the process for the enforcement of the award, interest and costs to ensure the delivery of the fruits of judgment awarded to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The defendants will no doubt take such steps as they may be advised to pursue, and the State will deal with such challenges, if any, as is advisable. Desperation in the aftermath of a judgment of this type is not unexpected.”
The jury comprised six residents of Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Add strawberries, please
According to Ferguson, on March 13, 2023, he was informed by his attorneys that an offer was made to the jurors by the attorneys representing T&T under the direction of Al-Rawi to buy them lunch for the entire month of March.
Ferguson claims orders were taken from the jurors, which included special request for strawberries to the menus, and purchase orders made “courtesy the taxpayers” of Trinidad and Tobago.
Ferguson said he instructed his attorneys, Steven Bun Hack and Steve Cosgrove, to immediately bring this to the attention of Judge Diaz and request that he stop this attempt to “bribe” the jury.
He said on March 14, 2023, his attorneys raised the matter in the court and the judge held firm and ordered that no lunches were to be provided.
Ferguson said what was worse was that the attorneys representing T&T asked his attorneys to contribute to the lunch bill since the orders were already placed.
“How shameful it was for a scam like that and they came to us afterwards to contribute to the bill. We said we are not interested. When they called me, I was horrified. I said don’t get involved this is madness.
“So to make it look like it was something benevolent they wanted to probably say we were involved too, but I wouldn’t fall for that infantile trap,” said Ferguson.
“I felt ashamed for the citizens of this country, especially since PNM attorney general John Jeremie who brought the civil matter in the United States was recently found by the Privy Council to have wholly compromised the Chief Magistrate with a land deal in the Piarco 1 proceedings in Trinidad.
“In other words, it demonstrated a pattern of conduct in relation to the modus operandi of the RTT (Republic of T&T) and its agents and servants,” said Ferguson.
He continued: “I also feel ashamed for the citizens of this country that the Government would do these things. It’s not simply the lunch deal. I have spent the last 45 years going to court on a variety of issues and I will tell you one thing—no court in Trinidad and Tobago will accept any attorney or anyone buying lunch for jurors in a jury trial. You will be arrested before you reach the door to run out. I can guarantee you that.”
He added that if offering lunch was a standard thing, the judge would not have thrown it out.
Grounds for appeal
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Ferguson said he will be appealing the verdict handed down in the civil asset forfeiture case in Miami arising out of the Piarco airport corruption matter, which Al-Rawi said was a US$100 (TT$700m) million victory.
The Miami jury concluded that all three defendants—Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Gutierrez Jr, the former principal of Calmaquip Engineering Corporation (which provided the specialised equipment at the airport)—were liable for US$32,385,988 in damages suffered by the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and the jury also granted the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act claims made by the State, which trebled the damages.
Ferguson said the figure was definitely not US$100 million and he believes this judgment will be “quashed” by the Appeal Court.
He said in the appellate court there is no jury, and he hopes he can get justice there.
In addition, he claimed there were “countless fundamental legal errors”, making the trial vulnerable to being set aside on appeal.
He said he was not surprised by the judgment “because throughout the entire proceeding there were numerous significant legal errors that made the entire trial an absolute mistrial—for example, Brian Kuei Tung got a default judgment against him because he did not appear for the deposition. The reason is he was having surgery done on his eye, they were installing a valve in one of his eyes because the pressure was too high”.
He said the T&T former law firm represented by “Mr Davis” asked the court to strike Kuei Tung’s pleading because he did not attend the deposition, and this was granted by the judge.
“You have one month of evidence on technical issues, on contracts, legal issues and a jury or lay people from the street can understand that in two hours?” he asked.
Disputing the US$100 million being touted by Al-Rawi, he said this was the figure 19 years ago and up to recently it was in the vicinity of just over US$30 million.
Ferguson also alleged that the Government bullied companies into paying monies to not be hauled before the courts. “The Portuguese firm Soares, they paid US$4 million to Trinidad and Tobago to be removed from the case, and that money was deposited into the trust account of the RTT law firm (Astigarraga) Davis,” he claimed.
Ferguson said this was a criminal act that his attorneys formerly raised as a concern, and it was also reported to the Trinidad and Tobago police. He said this was unlawful and the monies should be deposited into T&T’s Consolidated Fund “but they did nothing about it”.
Said Ferguson: “The Trinidad Government knew that the conduct that they are alleging in the United States is not unlawful here (in Trinidad). We do not have any racketeering act in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We do not have a bid-rigging act here, and although I was never awarded any contract, I never bid, I never tendered, I was not invited to bid on any contract. They are saying that I’m owing money. I mean, that have to be ridiculous.”
He said he will get justice in the Court of Appeal. “Not only innocence, they are going to quash this thing because I can’t go through the countless amount of legal errors,” he said, adding that the judge “kept admitting inadmissible evidence, made serious legal errors and they were applauding the judge in the courtroom. This was the kind of nonsense that was going on.”
The Express noted that businessman Ish Galbaransingh said he incurred some $32 million in legal expenses, and asked how much he (Ferguson) paid.
He responded “significantly more than that”.