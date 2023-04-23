Judge: Reporter Renne practised responsible journalism

proof

A DEFAMATION claim brought by former commissioner of police Gary Griffith against the Express following publication of articles written by journalist Denyse Renne in 2020 relating to the questionable granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) has been dismissed.

Justice Jacqueline Wilson ruled last Monday that the articles, which were published on October 25 and October 26, 2020, were the product of responsible journalism and, therefore, were protected by “Reynolds Privilege”.

Reynolds Privilege is the term coined in common law following a ruling from the House of Lords in the United Kingdom which provides a degree of protection for responsible journalism when reporting matters of public interest.

To succeed in establishing Reynolds Privilege as a defence, two requirements must be satisfied: the publication must be on a matter of public interest; and the steps taken to gather, verify and publish the information must be responsible and fair (that is, responsible journalism).

Griffith had claimed in his lawsuit that the articles written “intentionally or recklessly” brought his good name and the performance of the functions as then-commissioner into public scandal and disrepute.

In her ruling, which was given orally on Monday, Justice Wilson held that the journalists, Renne and Rickie Ramdass, took reasonable steps to verify the information they received, including questions posed to Griffith, whose responses were published in full.

She also noted that the Express published in full a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service denying the allegations in the articles, which struck the “appropriate balance” between freedom of the press, freedom of expression and public interest and, as a result, was responsible and fair and qualified under Reynolds Privilege.

Justice Wilson did, however, acknowledge that Griffith had the right to have his reputation protected, and while the information in the stories may have been allegations, proper attempts were made for verification, and there were sufficient public-interest elements on the issue of Firearm User’s Licences.

The Express was represented by attorney Faarees Hosein, while Griffith was represented by attorney Larry Lalla.

Following the ruling, Griffith said he was looking at his legal options to determine how to move forward.

