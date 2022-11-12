Judge rules on December 14

ON December 14, Justice Frank Seepersad will deliver his ruling on whether the TT$857 million the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) was ordered to pay to Brazilian firm Constuctora OAS SA should be remitted to the International Court of Arbitration for reconsideration.
For almost six hours yesterday, the judge heard submissions from attorneys on both sides before reserving his decision.
Nidco is challenging the order of the arbitration tribunal based on what it said were a number of material errors made by the arbitrators.
It is arguing that the High Court has the inherent jurisdiction to send the matter back to the tribunal while attorneys for Constructora OAS said both parties had previously agreed that the ruling of the tribunal would have been final.
Presenting arguments for Nidco was Anneliese Day, KC, of Fountain Court Chambers in London, England.
In her submissions, Day went through the “errors” Nidco claims the arbitrators made in arriving at their decision in April of this year.
In addition to that, she said the panel also refused to consider several pieces of critical evidence, particularly as it related to Nidco’s decision to terminate the 2011 contract it had entered into with the firm for the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project from San Fernando to Point Fortin.
“The tribunal came to an unreasonable decision so it was irrational,” she stated.
Day went on to add that the decision was one no reasonable arbitrator could have arrived at.
The attorney went on to add that her client was not asking the High Court to exercise an appellate power but to review the means by which the tribunal came to its findings and have the issue remitted for reconsideration.
“This is not an appeal. I am asking you to say to them: ‘You didn’t deal with this (evidence) and you should have.’ I am saying please send this back to the tribunal to deal with this,” she said.
Nelson responds
In response to her submissions, senior counsel Rolston Nelson rejected Day’s arguments, saying the case was and it would be unsafe and inappropriate for the court to pick out evidence at this stage.
He said it cannot be denied that the parties had agreed to treat the decision of the tribunal as final.
The tribunal comprised arbitrators Andrew White, KC, Adam Constable, KC, and John Fellas.
“Parties come to the table and they want finality. The court should give deference to this in a commercial sense which is why they chose arbitration,” said Nelson.
He pointed out that while the High Court had supervisory jurisdiction but not the power to set aside the award after both parties had agreed to accept it.
Further to that, Nelson said it was nefarious for the parties to agree that the arbitration findings would be final and binding but, after the outcome, Nidco is now seeking to challenge it as not being binding.
He added that, contrary to Day’s contention that the tribunal did not consider some of the evidence, the arbitrators did in fact do so.
Nelson questioned what was Nidco’s evidence to prove the arbitrators did not consider some of the evidence.
“What are the facts that support this? The tribunal has said, ‘I considered all the facts and I have come to the decision I came to.”
He said there was also a “gross misunderstanding” of the issues by Nidco.
“There is no erroneous point of law in the tribunal’s treatment of the evidence,” said Nelson, as he called on the court to accept the findings of fact set out by the tribunal.
Back in 2011, Constructora OAS was awarded the $5.3 billion contract by Nidco for the highway extension project.
However, it was later terminated and the project was put on hold for a number of years before being restarted by local contractors.
Last Augus,t Nidco announced the project was three-quarters complete but just months after that a segment of the highway at Mosquito Creek collapsed.
In the arbitration proceedings, Nidco claimed the contract was terminated because Constructora OAS had abandoned the project in 2015 by way of slowing down work, dismissing most of its staff and became insolvent by letting debt accumulate to suppliers and contracts.
On the other hand, Constructora OAS denied any wrongdoing and instead argued the issues that were raised by Nidco resulted from its (Nidco) failure to make a significant-enough interim payment under the contract.
The construction firm further argued that at the time of the termination, it had injected a further US$31 million into the project and had renewed its performance and retention bonds.
The arbitration tribunal eventually ruled in favour of Constructora OAS, ordering that Nidco pay US$127,072,326 in damages, less US$706,426.70 offset granted to Nidco.
The damages ordered represented Constructora OAS’s claims for performance and retention securities, a series of unpaid interim payment certificates (IPCs), materials in stock, temporary works and contracting equipment.