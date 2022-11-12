Judge rules on December 14

HOLDERS of Firearm Users Licences (FULs) are being asked to properly secure their weapons to avoid them from falling into the hands of criminal elements.

This reminder came from acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob during an interview with the Express on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said in the Senate that legal firearms were emerging as a problem in Trinidad and Tobago. He noted that he had been told by Jacob that 108 firearms had been reported stolen or missing, and are believed to be in circulation among the criminal elements.

Four of those firearms, Hinds said, had even been linked to murders. Jacob confirmed these numbers but noted that as of Wednesday 18 of those 108 firearms had been recovered.