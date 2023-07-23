Judge’s home robbed

POLICE are searching for three men who invaded the home of a High Court judge on Friday and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.
The robbery took place around 1.30 p.m. while two workmen were carrying out renovations to the home of Justice Marissa Robertson.
Investigating officers said while the workmen, Ezekiel Quammie and Andy Williams, were conducting the repairs, a black car with three occupants stopped at the front gate.
The men exited the vehicle and confronted the workers.
The Sunday Express was informed that the workmen were robbed of their cellphones, together valued at $3,000, and $60 cash.
After robbing the workmen, the bandits went into the home of Justice Robertson and stole jewelry as well as electronic items, said investigators.
Police said they could not give an exact monetary value of the items stolen. However, it was said to be “thousands of dollars”.
Justice Robertson was not at home at the time of the robbery, they said.
Officers said after raiding the home, the bandits drove away.
The judge was contacted by the workmen and informed of the incident.
She then contacted police, who went to her home and processed the scene.
In addition to the electronic items and jewelry, the judge later discovered undisclosed sums of Trinidad and Tobago and United States currency were missing from the house.
Northern Division officers are continuing enquiries into the incident.