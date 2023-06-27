Judge steps aside

ONE of the Appeal Court Justices who was hearing a multi-million-dollar appeal involving the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD) has decided that she has no option but to recuse herself from the matter.
The decision was announced yesterday by Justice Maria Wilson who said it was only on Saturday she realised that her brother, attorney Fulton Wilson, was a member of the board when the claim was brought against Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and five contracting companies in 2019.
Wilson F sat on the board for a little over five years from November 28, 2015, to January 15, 2021.
Justice Wilson said yesterday that, prior to Saturday, she was unaware that her brother had been a member of the board of directors.
Justices Wilson, Nolan Bereaux and Mark Mohammed heard the procedural appeal on May 26, and were expected to deliver their ruling this Friday.
However, given the disclosure, this will no longer be taking place.
The court convened a hearing yesterday at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain for Justice Wilson to disclose the information to attorneys on both sides.
She explained that following a hearing last Friday when the court expressed its displeasure with statements regarding the appeal made by Moonilal on a political platform in Aranjuez on June 19, it was widely publicised in all three daily newspapers the following day.
She explained that the same morning she was contacted by her brother after he read the articles and informed her he had actually served as a director of the board for the five-year period.
“I cannot recall ever previously being informed by him that he was a member of the board of directors. He does not discuss his work with me and I do not discuss what cases I am sitting on with him. He said he only realised I was on the panel after reading the news,” she said.
The judge went on to add that, immediately after receiving the information, she contacted both Justices Bereaux and Mohammed and provided them with the details.
She said she was aware the case was one that carried with it a great deal of public interest and that a lot of time and expenses had been attached to it.
She stressed, however, that the decision that is to be delivered on Friday has not yet been made.
“During the time that Mr Wilson (brother) sat on the board, the claim was filed, the striking out application was made at the High Court and the appeal was filed,” she said, adding that she saw no other alternative but to remove herself as part of the panel.
“It is pellucid to me that recusal is imperative,” she said, adding it was important to ensure that the impartiality of the panel was maintained.
Lawyers’ views
Following the disclosure, Justice Bereaux invited the attorneys to express any point of view they may have on the disclosure of the new information and the decision of Justice Wilson to recuse herself.
Senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who joined the proceedings via video link from London, England, said the circumstances were “unfortunate.”
He said he had all confidence in Justice Wilson as a judge who was fair and impartial but, given the disclosure, attorneys had no choice but to accept the decision for the judge to recuse herself.
He went on to say the issue was not whether Justice Wilson would be biased because her brother was part of the board, but that there could be presumption of apparent bias if she were to remain on the panel.
Maharaj represents the five contracting companies – NAMALCO, Fides Ltd, TN Ramnauth, Mootilal Ramhit and Kallco Ltd. Moonilal is not a party in the appeal.
Jason Mootoo, SC, who is leading the case along with King’s Counsel David Phillip on behalf of the EMBD, said he did not see the need for the judge to recuse herself.
No allegations had been made against Fulton Wilson as a member of the board and the mere fact that a member of the panel is related to him is not sufficient for the judge to recuse herself, he said.
Mootoo went on to add that he, too, was aware the case at hand has attracted a lot of attention, “but a judge has a right to sit.”
“Mr Wilson’s conduct is not under a microscope. In fact, these contracts preceded the appointment of Mr Wilson to the board,” he said.
In addition, Mootoo said a great deal of time and expense had gone into the appeal and for this reason he requested that he be given until 4 p.m., today to provide the court with “some notes” to better assist it in determining whether Justice Wilson should in fact recuse herself.
Maharaj said he had no objection, but that he, with the assistance of his junior attorneys, would also be providing the court with notes of their own as to why the judge should in fact remove herself from the panel on the ground of apparent bias.
The application was granted by Justice Bereaux.
“We would be very dismayed if this matter as to restart but if it has to then it will,” said Justice Bereaux.
The matter was then adjourned to 10.30 a.m. tomorrow for the court to make its final determination on whether Justice Wilson should in fact recuse herself.
Background
When the matter was called last Friday, the panel criticised statements made by Moonilal during the UNC’s Monday Night Forum in Aranjuez on June 19 in which he questioned whether the panel was impartial and whether its members were “in cahoots” with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to ultimately rule in favour of the EMBD.
Those statements stemmed from comments also made by the Prime Minister during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on June 12 where he said the Appeal Court ruled in favour of EMBD and “as we stand here now, Mr Moonilal and others have to put in a defence in the court to this claim for the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars”.
Moonilal had questioned how Rowley had obtained such knowledge given that the court was not expected to deliver its ruling until this Friday.
The case, commonly called the “cartel claim”, centres around 12 contracts for the rehabilitation of road infrastructure that were granted to the five contractors between May and September 2015, in the run-up to that year’s general election.
The lawsuit accuses Moonilal and others of breach of fiduciary duties, cartel behaviour, bribery, illegal collusion to enrich themselves along with dishonest assistance and unlawful means conspiracy.
While the matter was before the High Court, an application was made by the companies for it to be struck out.
However, the application was eventually refused by then-High Court Justice James Aboud, resulting in the appeal being filed.