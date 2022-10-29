JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Finance Minister Colm Imbert are among six Cabinet members who are required to make themselves present before the High Court on November 9.
The order was given yesterday by Justice Devindra Rampersad after the granting of leave to former police commissioner Gary Griffith to file a claim for judicial review against the State over the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) Audit Report.
Rowley, Al-Rawi and Imbert along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales are all required to be present before the judge as members of the National Security Council (NSC).
Rowley and Hinds are also required to be present in their respective capacities as Prime Minister and Minister of National Security.
Griffith, through his attorneys Avory Sinanan SC, Larry Lalla and Ajay Birbal, filed the leave application on October 13.
With the granting of the court’s permission, Griffith’s attorneys now have 14 days within which to file the claim.
As part of the action, Griffith is also seeking an injunction to restrain the Prime Minister, as head of the NSC, from having the report laid in Parliament.
On the next date of hearing the judge will give his decision on whether the injunction is to be granted.
The issue is that the former commissioner is contending the audit into the process used by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in the granting of FULs under his tenure and the subsequent report by Justice Stanley John was tainted with bias towards him.
This was so, he said, in that at the time the “investigation” was launched, he had already demitted office and was not given any opportunity to see or even respond to the findings of the report.
Retired assistant commissioners of police Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig along with retired inspector Lennard Charles formed part of the audit committee.
And while they are also named as defendants in the claim, they are not required to be present at the November 9 hearing.
‘Sole person’
“Under the Firearms Act Chap 16:01, the CoP is the sole person statutorily charged with the responsibility for issuing firearm licences and, therefore, in my respectful view, the committee being appointed in November 2021, and I having left the office of CoP in August 2021, the investigations of the committee were directly relevant to and necessarily involved the manner in which I would have exercised my discretion and discharged my functions under the Firearms Act during the time that I held the office of CoP,” the application stated.
But in spite of this, Griffith said at no time during the conduct of the work of the audit committee did any member of the committee introduce themselves to him; explain their terms of reference; ask any questions of him in relation to the performance of his functions under the Act during his term as commissioner; or present him with any findings, observations or concerns.
The former top cop said even after the report was completed he was not presented with a draft for comment or other feedback “and indeed afforded me the opportunity to deal with or respond to any matter which may have been adverse to me or negatively impacted on the discharge of my functions as commissioner of police”.
The application pointed out that on July 2, Griffith re-applied for the post of police commissioner and made the announcement during a news conference.
But not long after, on July 17, during a news conference of his own, the Prime Minister stated he had received the report from the investigation relating to the TTPS Firearms Department and that the report “makes for very disturbing reading”.
Rowley stated at that conference that he intended to forward the report to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to “let the chips fall where they may” and that the report would also be laid in Parliament and sent to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
The PM had also stated in August that the appointment of Griffith to the post of commissioner was “the biggest mistake he had made in his life”.
That statement, Griffith said, was made even after Rowley admitted that he was the “high-ranking government official” who met Bliss Seepersad, former chairman of the immediate-past PolSC, at President’s House in August of last year, when “he supplied her with certain information about me”.
Merit list
That meeting, he said, was what led to the withdrawal of the PolSC’s merit list which contained the names of those, including Griffith’s, who were recommended to become the next police commissioner. While the list had already been submitted to President Paula-Mae Weekes, it was still nonetheless withdrawn.
Griffith pointed out that on August 29, his attorneys wrote to the Prime Minister via the Office of the Attorney General requesting that Rowley refrain from laying the report or any part thereof in Parliament upon its resumption on September 12.
Attorney Tenille Ramkissoon of the AG’s Office responded saying the request had been taken into consideration and the report will not be laid immediately upon the resumption of Parliament.
However, she stated that consideration was being given as to whether there were persons who were adversely affected by the findings of the report who have not had the opportunity to comment and make representations on the matters giving rise to those findings and, if there were such persons, as to what steps ought to be taken.
Once that process was completed, the attorney stated the report would then be laid.
Griffith stated in the court documents that from his experience as a former minister of national security he was aware that the Prime Minister and the NSC had no authority in law to appoint persons to investigate the operations of the TTPS and he was, therefore, “very concerned about the legality of the appointment of the audit committee and I am concerned that the decision to appoint the committee was irrational”.
Griffith said given all the circumstances, “the entire audit process has now been irretrievably tainted by bad faith and illegality and that no subsequent hearing by the audit committee or any other person or body could sanitise the audit process.”