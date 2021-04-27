Judge: T&T can’t repatriate citizens in conflict zones

No legislative or policy framework is currently in place for the repatriation of nationals to this country who find themselves in conflict/war zones in other countries.
And, the Minister of National Security has no legal authority or discretion to allow or facilitate such repatriation.
This was stated on Monday by a High Court judge who dismissed an application for judicial review by attorneys representing the families of 70 children and 24 women from Trinidad and Tobago who are currently being held at the Al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria.
Justice Joan Charles delivered the ruling, dismissing the application as well as a constitutional motion brought by the families as they sought to have the court order the State to repatriate their relatives from the Kurdish-run ISIS camp.
In her ruling, Justice Charles stated local laws could not be extended to other territories without that country’s consent. Further to that, and what made the current situation more complex was that the nationals were not under the jurisdiction of the Syrian government or any State entity, she said.
“Domestic law will not extend to matters occurring on foreign soil over which Trinidad and Tobago have no control. The 12 persons, the subject of the claim, are detained in circumstances under which Trinidad and Tobago have no control,” stated the judge.
She went further to point out that Trinidad and Tobago borders are currently closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and no exemption applications were even filed by those trapped in the war-torn country or their family members.
“There has been no failure by the minister to make a decision with respect to the entry of the family members of the intended claimants/applicants in light of the failure by such family members and their relatives on their behalf to apply for an exemption pursuant to the Public Health Regulations; accordingly a declaration to this effect is refused,” stated the judge.
“The State is under no duty to intervene to protect a citizen who has suffered or is threatened with injury in a foreign state, nor is there any obligation under the refugee convention to assist refugees outside the State,” she added.
No jurisdiction by the court
In their legal claim, the families said their relatives formed part of a vulnerable group because of their refugee status and were at risk of exploitation and sexual abuse.
Additionally, they said the conditions at the camp were unsafe, unhealthy, there was barely any food and water and there is an infestation of flies and that under international human rights laws, the basic principle underlying voluntary repatriation was the right to return to one’s own country.
They had been making attempts since last April for their repatriation to be facilitated, but to no avail, the judicial review application stated.
To bolster their case, attorneys for the applicants—Elton Prescott SC, Criston Williams, Kerrina Samdeo and Nafeesa Mohammed - pointed out that at least five other countries, including France and the United States, have repatriated their citizens from the same camp.
In her judgment, however, Justice Charles said the repatriation of citizens required considerations for national security, international collaboration with foreign immigration and intelligence agencies and diplomatic relations—none of which the court had jurisdiction over.
“I also take into account the fact that the Government is in the process of drafting a policy framework and legislation to treat with the issues. This fact serves to strengthen my view that the issues fall within the purview of the Executive and that the court should accordingly defer to the Executive on these matters,” stated the judge.
On Monday night, the Office of the Attorney General issued a media release stating that the court’s ruling had “affirmed the Government’s thrust in its determination to fight the ravages of the global pandemic whilst protecting the reputation of T&T in the international intelligence community, as well as the resultant safety and security of its population.”
Senior Counsel Reginald Armour, along with attorneys Vanessa Gopaul, Rishi Dass and Laura Persad, appeared on behalf of the State.