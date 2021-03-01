THE court is inching closer towards beginning the trial into the gruesome murder of six-year-old Sean Luke, whose body was found in a cane field in Couva more than 15 years ago.
Three more witnesses yesterday testified in a process known as a voir dire, as presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds seeks to determine exactly what pieces of evidence will be allowed to be relied on during trial.
The process was undertaken after attorneys for the two accused men raised objection as to the admissibility of certain portions of evidence.
While the voir dire in relation to one of the accused, Akeel Mitchell, has already been completed, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds is yet to deliver her ruling on what evidence will be permitted against him.
That ruling was to be delivered last Friday but it was delayed since Mitchell’s attorneys failed to file written submissions on the issue by the deadline given by the court.
It is expected that the judge will give her ruling in relation to Mitchell some time this week.
Currently, the voir dire is ongoing in relation to the second accused, Richard Chatoo.
At yesterday’s hearing, three of four witnesses who were expected to give evidence did so. The fourth witness began his testimony but it had to be cut short because of technical difficulties with the video link.
While it is not allowed for the evidence in the voir dire to be made public, the witnesses, all police officers, were questioned by defence attorneys over the treatment their client received at the police station after being detained.
The officers were also asked about the sleeping accommodation of their clients, as well as whether they were properly fed while in custody.
Last month, Ramsumair-Hinds arraigned the accused, after which they both pleaded not guilty. They have also both elected to have a judge-alone trial.
Since being charged with the crime, Mitchell and Chatoo, who were both minors at the time, were housed at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) among minors. It was only recently that the men, now ages 28 and 30, were placed at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
That decision came after Ramsumair-Hinds questioned why they were still being kept among minors at YTC even though they are now adults.
Based on correspondence with Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan by the Registrar of the High Court, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds was made aware this was only being done because of a previous court order.
That order was eventually lifted by Ramsumair-Hinds, after which they were transferred.
Background
Mitchell and Chatoo are accused of murdering Luke in March 2006.
An autopsy on his body, by pathologist Dr Eastlyn McDonald-Burris, found he suffered massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk.
Mitchell is being represented by attorneys Mario Merritt, Randall Raphael and Kirby Joseph, while Evans Welch, Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez appear on behalf of Chatoo.
The State is being represented by prosecutors Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith.
The voir dire hearing will resume tomorrow at 9.30 a.m.