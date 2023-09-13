Judge to rule on UNC petition next Monday

JUSTICE Frank Seepersad will deliver his ruling next Monday on whether the election petition brought by the United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Arima Northeast, in the August 14 local government election, should be struck out.
On Monday evening, attorneys representing the returning officer for the district of Arima Northeast and the Chief Elections Officer filed an application to have the petition dismissed.
This was in spite of Justice Seepersad indicating on September 5 that he was hoping to deliver his ruling in the substantive claim on November 28.
The claim was brought by Jairzanho Domingo Gustav Rigsby, challenging the Elections and Boundaries Commission’s (EBC) decision to overturn its initial finding that declared Rigsby the winner of the seat and instead found that the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate, Kim Garcia, was the victorious candidate, following a review of a recount.
In the application that came up for virtual hearing yesterday, it was said by attorneys for the returning officer and the Chief Elections Officer that Rigsby had failed to have the proceedings served on Garcia.
The attorneys—Deborah Peake, SC; Rivi Heffes-Doon; and Alana Bissessar—claimed that based on provisions as outlined in Section 110 of the Representation of the People Act (ROP), and Rule 8 (1) of the Election Proceeding Rules, the petitioner had five days within which to serve on the person whose election is being complained of after the petition was filed.
In this instance, Rigsby’s attorneys had a deadline of September 7 to do so, but they failed to carry out the requirement, the attorneys complained.
Peake said that based on this failure, the petition should be struck out and the judge should discard his decision to deliver his ruling on the substantive claim on November 28.
Attorney Dinesh Rambally, who appeared along with Kiel Taklalsingh, Arif Rahaman and Kavita Moonasar, said Rigsby was not required to have the petition served on Garcia, as was being claimed by Peake.
After hearing from both sides, Justice Seepersad set a deadline of 4 p.m. tomorrow for both parties to file and exchange submissions.
Rigsby’s attorneys also have until 4 p.m. on Friday to file any responses they may deem necessary.
In the petition, the EBC’s handling of a recount is being challenged, as well as a subsequent review of queried ballots conducted after an initial count on election night, which resulted in Rigsby and Garcia each receiving 623 votes.
The recount took place on August 16 and resulted in Rigsby being declared the successful candidate, having received an additional vote.
However, Garcia was eventually declared the winner after the review as two previously rejected ballots were reconsidered and ascribed to her.