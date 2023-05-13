JUDGE VS JURY

“This bill is dead on arrival.”
So said Independent Senator Evans Welch as he sought to convey the strength of his opposition to the Administration of Justice (Trial by Judge Alone) Amendment bill which was debated in the Senate yesterday.
“This bill is a case of abolition of jury trials masquerading and hiding behind the suggestion... facade of preservation of the jury system. Trial by jury would still be on the law books after this bill, but as a matter of practicality it would not exist,” Welch said.
The bill makes trial by judge alone the default or automatic position, “unless the court so directs in the interest of justice”, he said. The bill also proposes a reduction in the size of a jury from 12 to nine in trials for murder and treason, and to six in trials other than murder or treason.
He said the common theme behind the legislation was the erosion of rights of the accused, “not the constitutional rights, but the long established rights by way of custom in the criminal justice system”.
Welch asked who the judge was exchanging ideas with in a judge-alone trial.
“It is him and him alone, and if he has a bias there is nothing to counteract that bias; whereas if you have a number of jurors sitting, they can counteract each other and act as a check and balance. With a judge alone, there is no check and balance,” he said.
He said in a jury trial, if a judge excludes a confession, the jury never hears about it; but in a judge-alone trial, if the judge excludes a confession, he excludes it in theory, but there is a risk that he mightn’t be able to divorce his mind from what he has already read. Recalling the old adage that “book sense make before common sense”, he said not because a judge had a law degree and legal qualifications was he better able to pronounce on facts.
Welch said in the 2017 amendment people were given a choice in a hybrid system, and he had no difficulty with that.
He said during the pandemic a lot of people opted for the trial by judge alone because they were uncertain about when trial by jury would resume.
But he said 12 heads looking at the evidence in a trial were better than anything less, if the consequence is as serious as the death penalty.
He said with 12 people sharing the views, it is more likely that a correct verdict would be arrived at, and the reduction of the jury increases the possibility of a wrong verdict.
He said the rationale that the bill would clear the backlog in the criminal justice system was ill-conceived and not a correct representation.
He said the only rationale he could see for the bill was administrative convenience and costs, and those matters cannot take precedence over fairness and justice.
Welch said trial by jury should be regarded as the “gold standard” because it allowed for participation of the community in the administration of justice.
He said if this bill becomes law, Trinidad and Tobago legislation would be sticking out “like a sore thumb in the English-speaking Caribbean where we would be the only jurisdiction to deny a person the right to trial by jury by default”.
Welch said the bill does not even specify what are the factors a judge must take into account in deciding that it is in the interest of justice that the accused be tried by a jury.
“So how is an accused person going to convince a judge that it is not in the interest of justice that you, the judge, should try me? Which judge is going to rule that he would order a jury trial because it is not in the interest for him to try the matter? That is an admission by a judge that he cannot do justice in the matter,” Welch stated.
He said the problem of the backlog in the criminal justice system lay with how long it takes a matter to reach the trial stage, the length of time indictable matters take to be completed in the magistrates’ courts, the length of time it takes the Director of Public Prosecutions to file an indictment after it reaches his office, and the length of time it takes for a matter to be case-managed.
He said none of these things had anything to do with the jury system.
“So, it is misplaced to give the impression that the problem of the chronic backlog with which we are faced is as a result of the jury system,” Welch said.
Lutchmedial: Judges don’t
interact with the average man
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial said the Government should decide whether or not it has confidence in the Judiciary because it is giving conflicting signals.
On one hand, it was making public statements criticising judges and also having the position against leaving the granting of bail up to the discretion of the judicial officer, while bringing legislation to give judicial officers power to determine guilt or innocence.
“Those positions conflict because it is either we have confidence in our Judiciary or we don’t,” she said.
“Instead of making public statements that would diminish confidence in our judicial officers which they (the Government) have done a lot of in the past couple of months, they should build the confidence that the public would have in the Judiciary and maybe then you would have more people opting to go the way of trial by judge alone and you would not have to bring an amendment that imposes a trial by judge alone upon a citizen who is before the court,” Lutchmedial stated.
“Because that element of confidence that a judge sitting alone can determine a matter has to be built amongst the population.”
She said no Government had done more damage to confidence in the Judiciary than this Government, which came yesterday to promote this piece of legislation.
Lutchmedial said in her experience, not many people felt they would be fairly judged by a judge alone. “They want that input of the average citizen,” she said.
Lutchmedial said judges lived a cloistered life and had a different perspective from the man on the Priority Bus Route.
“You are an accused and you come before the court. You want someone who is just like you—an average person who understands your story, your background, your history, your thought process, to be the ones who would determine whether or not you would be convicted of an offence,” she said.
She said the reduction in the numbers of jurors in a trial by jury meant “you are limiting the amount of experience that is brought to bear on the process”.
She said a fundamental concept in the trial process is that you want the widest range of experience and diversity on the jury.
“You want to have people of different socio-economic backgrounds, gender, ethnicity, religion (on the jury). We are a multi-cultural society and everybody’s experiences are different, so when you have a wider jury pool you mitigate against the risk of all persons sitting on the jury thinking one particular way,” Lutchmedial said.
She urged that serious consideration be given to this proposal to reduce the jury size.
She recommended that the numbers be raised from nine to 11 and six to seven; adding that with a jury of six in non-capital matters, you ran the risk of a tie.