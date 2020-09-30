VIOLENCE offers no solution to disputes, and members of society must learn to exercise restraint when it comes to dealing with disagreements within the household.
This from High Court judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds yesterday as she made mention of the chopping death of mother of two Reshma Kanchan, who was beheaded by her estranged lover in Penal on Tuesday.
In making mention of Kanchan’s murder, the judge said: “When you swing a cutlass, it is likely to result in death.”
She said in a family setting, such acts of violence can be very traumatic.
Her comments came as she sentenced a 54-year-old Tobago man who chopped his son to a five-year probationary period.
That incident took place in January 2012.
But instead of sentencing Geddis Providence to a term of imprisonment, she instead ordered that he be placed on a bond to keep the peace for five years.
Should Providence find himself in trouble with the law during that period, he will be sentenced to six months’ hard labour.
“As a society, we need to contain ourselves. We need to exercise restraint. We need to learn conflict management. We need to walk away and we need to let people be.
“It cannot be simply because someone causes blood to rush to our head, we are quick to respond violently,” said the judge.
She said other family members should also get involved in such situations, in an attempt to prevent injury or death to the victim.
She said such acts were too prevalent in society and should in no way be condoned.
However, based on Providence’s clean criminal record and he had not found himself in trouble with the law since the date of the incident, the judge said she did not believe sentencing him to a term of imprisonment would serve any useful purpose.
The attack
Providence had pleaded guilty to chopping his son, Dexter, during a domestic dispute.
He received two chops to his arms after he raised them to fend off the attack.
Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said the attack by Providence was unprovoked since the evidence showed that at the time he launched his attack, Dexter’s back was turned.
The attack easily could have resulted in a fatality, the judge said, and the injuries were only less serious because another family member alerted the victim to the impending attack and he was able to defend himself.
Providence was represented by criminal defence attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson while attorney Maria Lyons-Edwards appeared on behalf of the State.