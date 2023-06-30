JUDGES STEP ASIDE

Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson will no longer preside over the legal challenge to the constitutional validity of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA).
Another judge will now have to be selected.
Her decision to recuse herself came yesterday at the hearing of the application of bias, which had been filed by the Public Services Association (PSA) through its attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
The PSA had challenged the legality of the TTRA, contending that the closeness to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Lambert-Peterson’s spouse, Senior Counsel Gilbert Peterson, created a “strong possibility of bias” on her part in favour of the Government. The PSA therefore filed an application of bias seeking to have Lambert-Peterson recuse herself.
Initially, Justice Lambert-Peterson had declined the request.
But yesterday, at the second hearing of the bias application, Lambert-Peterson changed her position. She said the bias application would have required her to sit in judgment of her behaviour and that of her husband.
“So in those circumstances, it appears to me that I have to put first and foremost the administration of justice.... It would appear to me at this stage, the manner in which the administration of justice would be held would certainly be at stake. This court (judge) is not prepared to sit in judgment of its own behaviour and the court is, in this case, going to recuse itself from further hearing of the matter,” she said.
Lambert-Peterson said she was mindful of the suggestion from Douglas Mendes, SC (who is representing the State in this TTRA matter) that the court defer to another colleague to make the determination on the bias application and decide “whether or not there is an appearance of bias or apparent bias...but in those circumstances, it would seem to me, whether or not another judge finds whether it be yea or nay, that the damage would have already been done. This court has no appetite for this. This court is concerned with the appearance of justice having been done,” she said.
Anand: It was not personal
Justice Lambert-Peterson said while she rejected the evidence that was submitted in support of the bias claim, she was not prepared to continue to have the administration of justice “dragged through the mud somewhat”.
“Certainly, I am not going to be party to it by seeking to persuade anyone that the court is going to be impartial or unbiased.... I do not think that in these circumstances, especially since from the time the matter came to my attention, I indicated that I thought it was a time-sensitive matter, to transfer to another court to make a determination of recusal. I think that would just be absorbing more time that is frankly not needed,” she said.
“The court does recuse itself from sitting on this matter and the matter will be transferred.... The matter would in due course come before the other judge,” she concluded, thanking both senior counsel (Ramlogan and Mendes) for the assistance provided to the court.
Ramlogan said he wanted to express his appreciation for the statement issued (by Justice Lambert-Peterson). “It has certainly clarified matters in terms of the administration of justice, and I think it conduces and augurs well for the transparency in the administration of justice. Finally, I wanted to place on record the fact that I have the utmost respect for the court and that nothing in this matter should be interpreted as anything personal or otherwise. The court has been able to bar itself,” he said.
Husband the PM’s
close friend
In the statement of case filed on behalf of the PSA by PSA member Terrisa Dhoray, the petitioner in the proceedings, it said: “It was a matter of public record that Mr Peterson SC is the personal lawyer, close friend and golfing partner of the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley”.
The statement of case said the fees received by Peterson through lucrative briefs from the Government and the Attorney General (the defendant in the TTRA matter) and the positions to which the Government had appointed Peterson did not simply benefit him alone but were bound to redound to the benefit of his wife (Justice Lambert-Peterson). It said that the learned judge “will not bite the hand that is feeding her family”.
Dhoray said Peterson had purchased two townhouses in the same development at Shirvan Road that the Prime Minister and his daughter had purchased properties, and the development was owned by a close friend and known supporter of the Prime Minister in Tobago (Alan Warner).
It also said that Peterson was a director of RH Gas Ltd, a company formed in 2018 which had been awarded a bunkering licence by the Ministry of Energy, notwithstanding the fact that it had no experience in the field and did not own any vessels. She also noted that Peterson had spoken in favour of the Attorney General in the motion of no confidence discussed by the Law Association last year.
Dhoray said the case was a politically sensitive one because of the importance of the TTRA to the policy objectives of the ruling party.
In a supplemental affidavit filed yesterday before Justice Lambert-Peterson announced her decision to step aside, Dhoray reiterated that there were sufficient grounds to give rise to the claim of apparent bias, and again cited Peterson’s “close connection and political affiliation” to the Prime Minister.
“Whilst the Court is not aware whether Mr Peterson is Dr Rowley’s golfing partner, I have been informed by my colleagues and verily believe that they have regularly seen them playing golf together as partners, ‘liming’ and ‘socialising together’. That is why I have the impression that he (Peterson) is in fact Dr Rowley’s golfing partner and close friend.... Indeed my colleagues have informed me and I verily believe that this elite and close-knit group is quite small and comprises Dr Rowley, Mr Peterson SC, and Mr Newman George, (husband of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the politically appointed Chairman of Paria Fuel Trading Co and Guaracara Refining Co Limited).”
Dhoray also maintained that Peterson’s appointment as chairman on two State bodies—the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) and Legal Aid and Advisory Authority—were political appointments “in the gift of the Prime Minister and Government”.
Dhoray also claimed that Peterson, as chairman of TATT, turned a blind eye to criticisms against the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and “racial hatred against the Indo-Trinbagonian community” while “moving with speed to invoke TATT coercive powers” to “intimidate, threaten and harass” media entities that are critical of the present Government and Prime Minister. Having been driven to the “inescapable and irresistible conclusion that he is guilty of political bias...I therefore cannot agree with the Court’s statement that Mr Peterson SC guards his independence jealously”.
Judge: I have no political connection
Last Friday, in a statement, Justice Lambert-Peterson said she had no political connection and that her spouse, who guards his independence jealously, had “no political affiliations or relationships”. “I am not aware of him lending political support to the People’s National Movement or any person or political party. I have no knowledge of Mr Peterson SC displaying political bias,” Lambert-Peterson said.
She stated further that her marriage to Gilbert Peterson had “no bearing on the settled legal principles that are required in the proceedings” which “concern the constitutionality of a statute. The legal issues that remain for determination will be determined by the legal principles”.
She said while she knew the Prime Minister to be “one of Mr Peterson’s golfing friends” and that they both “regularly played golf in the same group of players”, his appointments to the two State bodies were based on his legal experience and standing and were not “political appointments”.
Lambert-Peterson confirmed that Gilbert Peterson had purchased two townhouses in Tobago from Inez Investments and that he was a director of RH Gas Ltd. She said she was not privy to the day-to-day or internal operations of TATT.
“I am aware that at a Law Association meeting held last year to consider a motion of no confidence in the Attorney General, Mr Peterson spoke in opposition to the motion. I am not aware of what he said on that occasion or that he was criticised by the Opposition Leader,” Lambert-Peterson stated.
She said: “Marriage has not dimmed my ability to exercise a high degree of agency in my personal and professional life. I am bound by the oaths taken during my career on the Bench. Through my qualifications, experience and training, including training on ‘implicit bias’, I adjudicate in a wide cross-section of matters on a daily basis.” She also pointed out that the docketing of the matter to her was an “administrative process” over which she had no control.