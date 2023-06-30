JUDGES STEP ASIDE

A NEW panel of Appeal Court judges will have to hear a challenge brought by five contracting companies in the multimillion-dollar “cartel claim” involving the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD).

Justice Maria Wilson, who was part of the second panel of judges, yesterday took a final decision to recuse herself from presiding over the appeal after being informed last Saturday that her bro­ther, attorney Fulton Wilson, was a member of the EMBD’s board of directors from 2015 to 2021.