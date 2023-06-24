JUDGES SUMMON MOONILAL VIDEO

THE Appeal Court is considering what consequences, if any, will be faced by those in the political arena who publicly spoke of a multi-million-dollar civil claim involving the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) currently before the court.
On Wednesday, a video showing what United National Congress (UNC) MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said during a political meeting on Monday night was brought to the court’s attention via WhatsApp, and the judges directed a staff member to play the recording on a screen during yesterday’s proceedings.
During the political meeting in Aranjuez, Moonilal asked whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in “cahoots” with the Appeal Court panel for it to rule in favour of the State.
On June 12, the Prime Minister, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, said he was aware the court has directed that Moonilal file his defence in the claim within 45 days of the judgment being handed down.
The court is expected to deliver the ruling at 2 p.m. on June 30.
At the UNC meeting, Moonilal questioned how the Prime Minister could be privy to such information, suggesting he may have been holding discussions with the Appeal Court panel and pressuring them into deciding the appeal in the way he would like it to go.
But what Moonilal did not mention was that Rowley was speaking of a consent order agreed upon by attorneys representing both sides and entered by the court when the hearing of the appeal took place on May 26.
That consent order, however, will only have effect if the court were to rule in favour of the EMBD.
Contractors shocked, upset
Attorneys in the matter were yesterday summoned before the three-judge panel comprising Justices Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
The appellants in the case are contractors Kallco, Motilal Ramhit and Company, Fides, Namalco and TN Ramnauth. While Moonilal is named as a defendant in the substantive claim, known as the “cartel claim”, he is not one of the appellants.
Senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who is leading the case for the appellants, and King’s Counsel David Phillip, on behalf of the EMBD, joined the proceedings yesterday via video link from London, England.
Last Friday, junior attorneys who appear alongside Maharaj issued a letter to the court panel drawing its attention to a statement made by the Prime Minister. In the letter, it was stated that Maharaj’s clients were “shocked and upset” by the utterance made.
Justice Bereaux questioned whether instead of writing to the court, it would not have been more prudent for Maharaj to have contacted attorneys for the other side and enquire what exactly the Prime Minister was speaking about, given that the judgment had not yet been delivered.
In response, Maharaj said he was an officer of the court and he was not obligated to contact attorneys for the other side, but felt it necessary to inform the court itself of what was being said by the political arm of the State in the public domain regarding the proceedings.
Justice Bereaux and Wilson continued to question Maharaj, pointing out that he ought to have known that no such judgment has been delivered, and that what the Prime Minister was speaking of was the consent order that forms part of the court record.
“Wasn’t it also your duty to communicate with the first respondent (Moonilal) and inform him what was said was not true?” asked Justice Wilson.
Maharaj said he had not spoken to Moonilal in quite a while, adding that Moonilal may not have been aware of the consent order since he is not an appellant in the matter.
Maharaj insisted he had no animosity towards the court, and felt that having had the letter issued, he was fulfilling his obligations as an attorney. “Lawyers have a fundamental right and obligation to communicate with the court. I do not see why I should be interrogated on whether I should communicate with the other side. It (issuing the letter) was done in good faith,” said Maharaj.
Decision on politicians
after June 30
Justice Bereaux said the court received the letter last Friday and at first, “we were willing to do nothing”.
But on Wednesday, the video showing what Moonilal had said during the political meeting was brought to the court’s attention via WhatsApp and the judges directed a staff member to play the recording on a screen during yesterday’s proceedings.
At the meeting Moonilal spoke of the statement made by Rowley during the news conference.
Moonilal said: “What was very instructive, and I will tell you in a nutshell, there is an appeal at the Court of Appeal launched by certain parties in that matter.
“I am not a party to it, but others have launched an appeal at the Court of Appeal and do you know what he said last week? He said the Court of Appeal has determined that Moonilal must file a defence.
“Brothers and sisters, that ruling is due to be delivered in the first week of July (June 30).This is June. How the hell he knows what the Court of Appeal will determine? How he knows that? Is Keith Rowley in cahoots with judges at the Court of Appeal? Are they speaking to him? Is he speaking to them?”
He said it was a very serious issue when the prime minister of a country can say to the public that he is already aware of what a court will rule before it does so.
“It speaks to the undermining of the rule of law of the Judiciary in a country where a prime minister is telling the country he knows what the Court of Appeal will determine,” he said.
He said he was calling on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to clear the air.
“Is Keith Rowley in touch with any and all judges of the Court of Appeal? Is he in touch with the Judiciary? Is he putting pressure on the judges to determine a ruling in that EMBD matter? These are serious issues that confront us.
“How do you know the outcome of the Court of Appeal ruling? Did the Prime Minister have private conversations with anyone in the Judiciary, the Chief Justice or judges who have heard that matter?” he asked.
At the end of yesterday’s hearing, Justice Bereaux said he and the other two justices will have to make a determination on what action will be taken.
However, he said that decision will only be announced after judgment in the appeal is delivered on June 30.