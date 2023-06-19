‘JUMPERS’ WILL SINK WITH PNM

“IF people jump from PNM to UNC or UNC to PNM at election time, it changes little for the voting public. It’s just political opportunism which citizens easily see through. Citizens have no respect for that type of behaviour. Only the simple-minded and immature are enthused by this form of political propaganda.”
So said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday as she commented on the defections for the first time in an exclusive phone interview with the Express.
“Indeed, what matters most to our citizens is not jumpers but the real issues impacting their quality of life and potential solutions. People are tired and live in constant fear of murders, school violence, home invasions, flooding,” she said.
According to Persad-Bissessar, the people of Trinidad and Tobago are not concerned about the “jumpers” and political opportunists who hop from the United National Congress ship to sink with the People’s National Movement.
She said the population is angry, frightened and living in despair so those who board the “sinking” PNM ship do it for themselves because, for the past eight years, under Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, this county has sunk in every sphere, impacting the quality of life.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC has completed its screening of candidates for the August 14 local government election and the presentation of the party’s slate of “winners” will take place at a public meeting on June 26 - Nomination Day.
She predicts a “bumper” turnout at the UNC meeting tonight at the Aranjuez North Secondary School.
Last Friday, former UNC senator Taharqa Obika resigned from the party and also as the chief economist in the Opposition Leader’s office. Prior to him, three UNC councillors also defected to the PNM.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC remains strong and has a plan to restore good governance in T&T and, above all, to make the nation safe again where people are not living imprisoned in fear in their homes.
Best wishes for Obika
Persad-Bissessar said people are suffering and have to grapple with an increased cost of living as she noted the high fuel and food prices.
“My hope, plan, vision and mission is to secure Trinidad and Tobago for you and together with you. I want people to stop merely existing and start living. I want them to have joy, happiness and love, not hurt, pain and fear,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar extended best wishes to Obika as he joins the PNM.
“I wish Taharqa a good and happy life filled with love, as I would like for everyone. In life, there are phases. Some people come into our lives, and we have shared experiences. Then, one day, they are gone. Put another way, some people come in our life for a season. They weren’t meant to be there always. God is in control of our destiny! It is what it is.
“I have always lived my life to show every person love and care. Admittedly at times, I have fallen short, as all humans do. I love and care deeply about the happiness and well-being of everyone in our country. UNC supporters, PNM supporters, my harshest critics, my fiercest supporters and everyone in between, I only have a love for them. And it may sound strange that I would say I love people who don’t even like me, but I am responsible for my actions, and they are for theirs. When you hate someone, it’s like drinking poison yourself while hoping the other person dies. You are destroying yourself with hate,” she said.
Questioned on whether the defections will negatively impact the UNC, Persad-Bissessar said the party’s strength was not based on the result of individual personalities but from its track record of people-centred delivery, its ideas, plans and policies to improve the quality of life of all citizens.
“So, a handful of jumpers will not change the price of rice, or flour or medicines nor the constant desperation and fear people are now experiencing and, therefore, they cannot damage our strength and attractiveness,” she said.
Transparency and fairness
In the 2019 local government election in the battle for the 14 regional corporations there was a 7-7 tie between the UNC and PNM.
Asked whether she was confident the UNC would be able to maintain its seven and even increase its winnings, Persad-Bissessar said the party will fight with all its might but there are deep concerns about transparency and fairness.
“We have serious concerns about the Government’s refusal to invite foreign election observers. The PNM is paying for deceit from disaffected persons. What stops them from buying out EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) election day staffers or paying for votes?” she said.
She said the UNC also has serious concerns about the selection and hiring of polling day staff.
“Before, we ignored these issues and gave the EBC the benefit of the doubt. However, this incarnation of the PNM is very dictatorial and has interfered with every independent body in this country. The EBC is not sacrosanct to them,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC cannot depend on some in the hierarchy of the police service to guarantee vigilance over the conduct of persons on election day because, “after months, they still can’t figure out how three police officers got to Barbados to abduct Brent Thomas illegally. If the playing field is level, the UNC will always do well”.
Last Friday via a Facebook post, Rowley extended an open invitation to former UNC members to join the PNM, saying in part “there is no better time now to leave the UNC, if you believe what (David) Nakhid did is reprehensible, if you believe that (Ravi) Ratiram should not be in the Parliament and, far worse, should not be on the screening committee of your party”.
Persad-Bissessar dismissed Rowley’s comments and warned that it would be no surprise to see more people on the PNM platform.
“It’s just juvenile political propaganda. I do not doubt before election day, a few more people may be able to dupe the PNM out of some funds to appear on the PNM platform…Citizens see right through that dishonest charade and have no respect for that type of deceit,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said loyal PNM members must be offended.
“I believe by this juvenile politicking, they are hurting and humiliating their loyal PNM supporters who have sacrificed for their party. I can’t imagine how hurt loyal PNM supporters must feel to be labouring in the party for years with no recognition from Rowley and then see other people disparaging up to yesterday being celebrated over them today. Loyal party members should be treated with respect and love,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said instead of “juvenile politicking”, the PNM should tell the electorate their ideas, plans and policies to improve lives, create happiness and dispel fear.
Noting that Rowley made specific reference to Ratiram in the Parliament and on the party executive, Persad-Bissessar said, “Sensible voters are not interested in Rowley’s misguided quest for the reputation destruction of any UNC MP through gossip and innuendo. They are interested in our plans to improve lives and livelihoods.
“Just like Emailgate before, they are insulting the intelligence of citizens by playing these puerile political games instead of addressing the fear terrorising everyone.”
She said a UNC government will focus on the “bread and butter” issues facing the nation as she reiterated her promise to scrap the property tax.