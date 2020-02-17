It is possible to build a better Trinidad and Tobago.
This is the belief of the 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch winner, 17-year-old Sharissa Camejo.
Camejo sang “Everything We Can” at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday, beating 15 others for first place in the National Junior Calypso Competition and taking the $25,000 purse, a trophy and a trip to Barbados.
The Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, pupil, whose calypso was written by her father, prolific musician Enrico Camejo, and her mother, said she believes every word of her nation-building song.
“Despite all the negativity all the people who are doubting us, we can rise up and build our nation back together. I sang that song with a lot of confidence because I believed in what I was singing about. My parents wrote it. My mother has the most creative mind so with input from all of us, my brothers included. We put my props together for my performance. Hard work paid off,” Camejo said after her victory.
Camejo is no stranger to the competition, having also won the competition in 2016.
Duane Ta’zayah, of St Mary’s College, placed second with “Break De Silence”, a calypso written by calypsonian Brian London, in which he said the trend of pretending not to see the wrongs taking place around them is hurting communities.
Ten-year-old Kai-Anthony Salazar from St Michael’s Anglican School copped third place with “Be the Best”. Salazar sang it doesn’t matter whether you want to be a baker or a lawyer, the important this is to be the best that you can be.
The 16 young calypsonians articulated their compositions with ease and confidence.
Annalise Emmanuel from St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, who gave the definition of a real “Zessa Man”, called on youths to show some positive “zess” and invest time and energy in turning their lives around.
Economic diversification
Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who spoke at the event, said education is not just academic, adding that there is no price that can be placed on culture and the importance of ensuring that culture is preserved through our youth. “I want to make an appeal to parents and teachers to share as much as possible with others who you may encounter, how important activities such as these are to cultural preservation. We must all strive to make known that our culture, our stories, our history, is packaged and celebrated in the way we have refined and made ours, through calypso.
“Education is not just academic, and this is one of the key reasons why the Ministry will always find a way to give students opportunities such as these. The Visual and Performing Arts curriculum continues to be expanded to cater for the interests and needs of all students. When we think of economic diversification and developing Trinidad and Tobago we are cognisant that culture can play a major part in taking us where we need to go,” Garcia said.
| 1st— Sharissa Camejo/ – “Everything We Can”
2nd — Duane Ta’ zyah/ – “Break De Silence”