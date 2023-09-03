Just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

The $21 million in cocaine that washed ashore in Guayaguayare last month, which led to murder and intimidation of residents on the east coast over the last few weeks, belonged to a South American cartel.
High-ranking intelligence sources who have been in touch with regional counterparts told the Sunday Express that the drugs found near BP’s compound in Guayaguayare were only the tip of the iceberg.
“It was actually 1,500 kilogrammes of cocaine that was lost since the middle of August, and a lot of US cash,” an official familiar with the find said.
Police had previously said the Guayaguayare find weighed 46 kilogrammes.
The estimated street value of one kilogramme of pure cocaine is between US$30,000 and US$35,000.
Prior to the $21 million cocaine find by cops, several cocaine packets had washed ashore and been grabbed up by many residents in the areas along the eastern coastline—namely, Fishing Pond, Mayaro, Guayaguayare and Manzanilla.
A source said based on new evidence, a small plane which left South America was given specific coordinates to drop the cocaine off the coast of Grenada, “but apparently some way along the line the pilot got the coordinates mixed up and mistakenly dropped it at the wrong coordinates and that’s why the drugs drifted towards the eastern coastline”.
The drugs were not exactly connected to any local underworld figures, he said, adding: “What I can tell you is that Stefan Juri who got killed recently near his home in Fishing Pond Village, Sangre Grande, had found some of the cocaine and sold it.”
According to the intelligence source, the individuals to whom Juri sold the cocaine returned to try to recoup the money they had paid him for the cocaine.
On August 20, several armed men threatened one of Juri’s relatives and questioned him about the whereabouts of the drugs. He was later released uninjured.
One day later, Juri was kidnapped, and shot, and his body dumped off Seecharan Trace in Sangre Grande by his attackers, who also burned his Nissan Frontier and fled in a white Nissan Tiida.
Kelvin Torres, who was held in the white Nissan Tiida moments after the shooting, was charged four days later by the police with Juri’s murder.
The source said when underworld figures got wind of the cocaine washing ashore, they visited several residents in these areas whom they suspected found the cocaine and threatened and intimidated them. “It was more of an opportunity to them as they saw a way to make money,” he said.
Hand over
the cocaine
Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher last week urged individuals who found packages of cocaine in these areas to turn them in to the police.
Senior Superintendent Ryan Khan, of the Eastern Division, told the Sunday Express last Sunday that they were pursuing several leads and also trying to establish whether the upsurge in criminal activities was related to the cocaine haul.
“We cannot speak at the moment on if the incidents are indeed linked. Investigations into all the incidents are ongoing, but there is some information which leans in a particular direction. What I will say is that I want to encourage the citizens of the division and the country as a whole to work with the TTPS. Once you see something that is illegal or even strange, contact us. We will respond with haste,” Khan said.