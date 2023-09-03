Just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

drugs

The $21 million in cocaine that washed ashore in Guayaguayare last month, which led to murder and intimidation of residents on the east coast over the last few weeks, belonged to a South American cartel.

High-ranking intelligence sources who have been in touch with regional counterparts told the Sunday Express that the drugs found near BP’s compound in Guayaguayare were only the tip of the iceberg.

“It was actually 1,500 kilogrammes of cocaine that was lost since the middle of August, and a lot of US cash,” an official familiar with the find said.

Police had previously said the Guayaguayare find weighed 46 kilogrammes.

The estimated street value of one kilogramme of pure cocaine is between US$30,000 and US$35,000.

Prior to the $21 million cocaine find by cops, several cocaine packets had washed ashore and been grabbed up by many residents in the areas along the eastern coastline—namely, Fishing Pond, Mayaro, Guayaguayare and Manzanilla.

A source said based on new evidence, a small plane which left South America was given specific coordinates to drop the cocaine off the coast of Grenada, “but apparently some way along the line the pilot got the coordinates mixed up and mistakenly dropped it at the wrong coordinates and that’s why the drugs drifted towards the eastern coastline”.

The drugs were not exactly connected to any local underworld figures, he said, adding: “What I can tell you is that Stefan Juri who got killed recently near his home in Fishing Pond Village, Sangre Grande, had found some of the cocaine and sold it.”

According to the intelligence source, the individuals to whom Juri sold the cocaine returned to try to recoup the money they had paid him for the cocaine.

On August 20, several armed men threatened one of Juri’s relatives and questioned him about the whereabouts of the drugs. He was later released uninjured.

One day later, Juri was kidnapped, and shot, and his body dumped off Seecharan Trace in Sangre Grande by his attackers, who also burned his Nissan Frontier and fled in a white Nissan Tiida.

Kelvin Torres, who was held in the white Nissan Tiida moments after the shooting, was charged four days later by the police with Juri’s murder.

The source said when underworld figures got wind of the cocaine washing ashore, they visited several residents in these areas whom they suspected found the cocaine and threatened and intimidated them. “It was more of an opportunity to them as they saw a way to make money,” he said.

Hand over

the cocaine

Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher last week urged individuals who found packages of cocaine in these areas to turn them in to the police.

Senior Superintendent Ryan Khan, of the Eastern Division, told the Sunday Express last Sunday that they were pursuing several leads and also trying to establish whether the upsurge in criminal activities was related to the cocaine haul.

“We cannot speak at the moment on if the incidents are indeed linked. Investigations into all the incidents are ongoing, but there is some information which leans in a particular direction. What I will say is that I want to encourage the citizens of the division and the country as a whole to work with the TTPS. Once you see something that is illegal or even strange, contact us. We will respond with haste,” Khan said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Paray: Name Mayaro Library for Anthony

Paray: Name Mayaro Library for Anthony

Historian and author Dr Michael Anthony was renowned for his intellect and integrity, and a call has been made for his legacy to be honoured with the library in Mayaro to be renamed after him.

The call was made by Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray at the funeral service yesterday at the St Peter and St Paul RC Church, Radix Village, in Anthony’s hometown of Mayaro.

GET GUNS UNDER CONTROL

GET GUNS UNDER CONTROL

AN urgent call to the Government to “control the guns” has gone out from the Arima General Hospital after hospital attendant Marvin Safe was murdered on the compound last Tuesday.

Safe’s murder has left many sha­ken and “in fear”, patients and staff at the hospital told the Sunday Express, during a visit to the facility last Friday.

Crime suspect takes refuge in T&T

Crime suspect takes refuge in T&T

NORWEGIAN police officers last Friday arrested a 59-year-old Norwegian wanted for attempted murder in the waters off Chaguaramas and escorted him back to Norway.

It is alleged the man attempted to murder his fellow sailor on board a yacht in July in the Atlantic Ocean, around 800 kilometres north of French Guiana and east of Trinidad.

Woman who shot and killed intruder... DPP still waiting on police report

Woman who shot and killed intruder... DPP still waiting on police report

More than a month after a woman used her husband’s legal weapon to fatally shoot an intruder at her Chaguanas home, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC has yet to receive a police file on the case.

The Sunday Express sent DPP Gaspard a WhatsApp message last Wednesday, asking if a decision had been reached in the case on whether the 45-year-old woman would be charged, or if the file was still being reviewed.

Just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

The $21 million in cocaine that washed ashore in Guayaguayare last month, which led to murder and intimidation of residents on the east coast over the last few weeks, belonged to a South American cartel.

High-ranking intelligence sources who have been in touch with regional counterparts told the Sunday Express that the drugs found near BP’s compound in Guayaguayare were only the tip of the iceberg.

‘Anthony was dad, not the historian’

‘Anthony was dad, not the historian’

While thousands of copies of the works of distinguished author and historian Michael Anthony have been printed, his son, Carlos Anthony, yesterday recalled having “special editions” of the books on the shelves at their home.

Speaking during the public viewing at Belgroves Funeral Home, San Fernando, yesterday, Carlos Anthony recalled studying his father’s books while at school.

Recommended for you