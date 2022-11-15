Justice is not elusive

“I WANT JUSTICE” is a phrase often voiced by those who have been affected by crime, or who are closely related to someone who has been a victim.
It is a term used to express a demand that the person responsible for carrying out the criminal act be made to face harsh consequences for their actions.
Most of the time that demand calls for the timely imposition of long-term prison sentences by judicial officers.
But in Trinidad and Tobago, which is on the brink of a record-breaking murder rate for 2022 and with just a fraction of the perpetrators being charged and brought before the court, justice may seem to be elusive.
To others, the duration it actually takes for some to be sentenced for their transgressions may be proof that victims should not set their hearts on justice being delivered.
But is justice really elusive?
Justice of Appeal Gillian Lucky does not seem to think so. And in many instances, “justice may not necessarily be in the courtroom”, she said.
On Thursday evening, the judge, who is also chairman of the Judicial Education Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (JEITT), delivered a lecture titled “Is Justice Elusive? A Perspective from the Criminal Justice System”, at the Daaga Auditorium, University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.
In Lucky’s view, justice has to do with not just locking away individuals for long periods of time to satisfy the desire of victims, but to ensure that society as a whole benefits from the imposed sentences.
This would include even the perpetrators themselves, or if they are the parent of young children, the welfare of the children also has to be taken into consideration, said the judge.
Think about it, she urged.
“We all say when you do the crime you must do the time. When someone does the time and comes out and no one is there for them, isn’t that injustice?” she asked.
While in some circumstances the crime committed warrants prison terms, Justice Lucky said in others it may cause more harm than good.
Another example is where a parent or parents of young children are locked away and the children are not being properly cared for. They too will be subjected to injustices at the hands of the justice system. Such sentences may just be setting the stage for the children themselves to become involved in criminal activities in the future.
The judge made it clear it is not to say if the crime committed warranted a prison sentence that it will not be imposed if the perpetrator is a parent. She instead pointed out that the court must embark on a balancing exercise to the benefit of all involved.
Falsely accused
Justice Lucky pointed out that back in the 1990s as a prosecutor, she was involved in a rape trial that saw the accused being found guilty.
The same day the verdict was returned it came to her attention that the “victim’s” mother had encouraged her to falsely accuse the man.
An emergency meeting was held with the then-Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), followed by an emergency hearing at the Appeal Court, in which the man was granted bail followed by the prosecution conceding defeat.
The man was then set free.
“It was at that time it really struck me that it is better for ten guilty people to walk free than one innocent person go to jail,” she said.
The judge went on to add that justice had to do with not just the court but every corner of society playing a role, including the various arms of the protective services, the DPP’s Office, Public Defenders Department (PDD), Parliament, even the media, and everyday citizens.
She said only ten per cent of people on remand should be facing actual trials. For the others, their matters can be disposed of by way of plea bargaining or following maximum sentencing hearings.
In many instances, those on remand desired to plead guilty to the crimes they are accused of but are not being given timely-enough opportunities to do so, she said.
Justice Lucky pointed out that before the High Court can even begin managing a case, the indictment has to be filed by the DPP’s Office. While she said she was not casting blame on any particular arm of the criminal justice system, better must be done.
It is for this reason that the judiciary introduced status hearings. This is where an accused, even with an indictment not being filed, can agree to be brought to court and indicate to the judicial officer whether they had a desire to bring the matter to a close without facing trial.
In this way, it may speed up the process of the DPP’s Office filing specific indictments in a more timely manner.
There are many measures that have been implemented and are taking place in the background that citizens do not see or know of and this is what may lead them to believe that justice is elusive.
She pointed out that on many occasions, media headlines would also give the impression that justice is not being done.
“When you see a headline like ‘man sentenced to two years for murder’ it gives the impression that the court is failing,” she said.