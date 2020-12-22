Justice Seepersad scolded

JUSTICE Frank Seepersad came in for a severe tongue-lashing from the Appeal Court yesterday over his handling of an application for injunctive relief brought by the mother of an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl.
In the judge’s eventual ruling on December 1, he had refused to grant the injunction and instead cleared the way for the State to deport the girl to her home country.
The criticisms came from Justices Ronnie Boodoosingh and James Aboud as they set aside the ruling, and instead granted the girl the interim injunction allowing her to remain in Trinidad and Tobago pending the determination of her constitutional claim at the High Court.
While Justice Boodoosingh, who delivered the oral judgment, was more reserved in his words, Justice Aboud held nothing back in comments he made following the delivery of the ruling.
In addition to overturning the decision, both judges also agreed that a directive given by Seepersad to the Registrar of the Supreme Court to forward a copy of his ruling to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Police Commissioner for the possible laying of criminal charges against the girl and her mother also be set aside.
Not fair to child
Justice Aboud further suggested the matter be remitted to the High Court before a different judge since it appeared to him that Justice Seepersad, based on his ruling, had already pre-determined the constitutional claim which was not yet before the court.
Justice Aboud made reference to a paragraph in Justice Seepersad’s ruling, in which he said the conduct of the claimant in arriving illegally in this country constituted a “brazen and bold disregard for immigration laws” and should never be condoned.
But in response to this and the order to the registrar, Justice Aboud said: “What this suggests to me and with all respect to the judge, it suggests that he is certain in his mind that crimes had been committed, crimes that no constitutional argument can absolve.
“We are to include in our joint order that that direction to the Registrar is also reversed. It would not be fair, certainly not to the child, to be before a magistrate facing charges and at the same time to be in the High Court advancing a constitutional argument as to why she ought to remain with her mother pending the hearing of her claim for constitutional relief.”
The girl was among 25 Venezuelan nationals who were placed on pirogues and deported from this country on November 22, only to return two days later.
Her journey here was arranged by her mother who had been residing in this country since last year. Her mother is also registered as an asylum seeker.
Commendable zeal but...
Given the deportation, attorney Gerald Ramdeen led a team of attorneys in filing court action seeking to have her temporarily remain in this country pending the outcome of her constitutional claim against the deportation.
That claim has not yet come up for hearing, but instead only the application for the injunction was heard by Justice Seepersad.
In their ruling yesterday, Justices Boodoosingh and Aboud said Seepersad, based on his judgment, had made a number of considerations he ought not to have made based on the issue that was before him and did not focus on other issues that he should have.
Justice Aboud also made reference to the quick time in which the judge was able to prepare and deliver his 32-page written ruling.
“The judgment was a 32 page judgment that was delivered 75 minutes after the judge stood the matter down. This suggests to me a commendable zeal to move quickly in a matter in which the judge felt was of extreme national importance, so that is commendable.
“But such expedition and speed may lead to errors of judgment by that speed and it may lead to a lack of mature consideration.
“In my opinion, it would have been more appropriate for the judge to perhaps taken the night to re-read the case law and to reconsider the authorities that were submitted to him and meditate on what had been submitted rather than rush and produce a 32-page written judgment in 75 minutes.
“It seems to me the anxiousness to produce this written document led the judge away from the established law on the grant of interim injunctions,” he said.
Case removed from Seepersad
Based on Justice Seepersad’s “strong views” Justice Aboud said he did not believe the substantive issues should be remitted to him, but instead another judge.
Justice Boodoosingh agreed.
Justice Aboud also said based on his observation it appeared as though Justice Seepersad also slightly departed from his role by commenting on national policy such as the failure by the State to effectively lock down the borders.
The judge said he wanted to make it clear that this matter had absolutely nothing to do with either the girl or her mother obtaining citizenship in Trinidad and Tobago.
“She has a process to follow and the 11-year-old child has a process to follow and at the conclusion of the proceedings a decision would be made by the courts of this land whether she has a right or not.
“We are not concerned at all with the issue of citizenship, that is a matter for the minister and that is a matter for the Immigration authorities,” he stated.
The judges both agreed that a major consideration Justice Seepersad did not make was the best interest of the girl. And while it may not be the sole consideration, it is an important one, they said.
Justice Aboud said the actions of the girl’s mother by arranging her arrival here could not be held against the child.
Boodoosingh stated: “This was a child of 11 years old. She is in this sense not the author of her own destiny, a parent arranged for her to be brought here. She cannot be held to be entirely responsible, if at all, for entering this country in the manner she did. By focusing on the conduct of the mother, as opposed to the prejudice to the child, the judge fell into error.”
He went on to say a child’s best interest is usually tied to them being with their parents and the preservation of the family unit.
The effect of Justice Seepersad refusing to grant the injunction would mean separating her from her mother and placing her in unnecessary danger, said Justice Boodoosingh.
Senior counsel Fyard Hosein led the case on behalf of the State.