THE State now has to fork out thousands of dollars to compensate former Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran for wrongful dismissal from the position in December 2015.
The Office of the Attorney General was ordered yesterday evening by Justice Devindra Rampersad to pay Rambarran all salaries and benefits he would have accrued from the date of his dismissal until July 2017 when his five-year-term as governor would have expired.
In addition, Justice Rampersad ordered that Rambarran be paid $175,000 in vindicatory damages. The State is to also bear his legal cost in bringing the claim.
His dismissal was effected by then-acting President Christine Kangaloo based on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
The dismissal came on December 24, 2015, three weeks after Rambarran delivered a speech at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago’s bi-annual Monetary Policy Forum (MPF) where he addressed matters including the pressing national concerns surrounding the foreign exchange market.
Rambarran had named the top five users of foreign exchange by sector and the amount they had used for the three previous years. He had also addressed the state of the economy which he said had officially entered a recession based on the Central Bank’s data from its Research and Statistics Departments.
The ruling
In his ruling, Justice Rampersad said Rambarran’s constitutional rights to protection of the law and to a fair hearing in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice were breached and that the decision to dismiss him was illegal, null, and void.
“No doubt, the action taken was meant to remove the claimant from a substantial post in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago without the benefit of due regard having been paid to his constitutional rights as determined above,” the judge said.
In his judgment, Justice Rampersad ruled that if there were concerns that Rambarran’s alleged conduct was in breach of aspects of the Central Bank Act and Financial Institutions Act, both had provisions for criminal charges to be laid which Rambarran would have had to defend at the Magistrates’ Court level.
“Parliament intended that if there was a breach of either of the Acts that there was a remedy to deal with that breach,” noted the judge. He also pointed out that Imbert had not revealed the full reasons for his recommendation to the acting president that Rambarran’s appointment be revoked.
As part of his claim, Rambarran was seeking additional compensation for losing out on a position as a senior advisor to the G-24 Secretariat based in Washington DC.
While the judge ruled that Imbert had acted unfairly he noted, however, that Rambarran was not entitled to additional compensation apart from what he was awarded in the judgment.
Ex-governor: Long road to justice
In a telephone interview yesterday evening, Rambarran said he felt vindicated by the ruling.
“It was a long road to justice. It was six-and-a-half years but I feel fully vindicated and justice has been served… Right now we have (Colm) Imbert acting as a Prime Minister and the court found that he was willing to trample on our Constitution to get his way. What does that say for a man who is sitting as an acting prime minister?” asked Rambarran.
He maintained he did no wrong during his speech on December 4, 2015, that should have warranted his termination.
“At that time in 2015 certain powers that be engineered a foreign exchange problem. Today we no longer have a foreign exchange problem. We now have a foreign exchange crisis. Our reserves are depleted and we are now facing a food and fuel crisis,” he added.
In his 2015 address, Rambarran said he was raising the issue of preferential treatment being afforded to the “elites” in society when it came to acquiring foreign currency as opposed to the regular man on the street.
“It can’t be that 80 per cent of the foreign exchange held by the Central Bank that the banks are taking it and giving it to the “one per centers”. What happens to the rest of the population?
“The address was the beginning of an attempt to correct the imbalance in the system and the powers that be knew it but when you try to change the status quo that is what happens, you get fired. But this country needs to have courageous people who are willing to stand up,” said Rambarran yesterday.
In his constitutional claim, Rambarran’s attorney led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan argued that their client was appointed as Central Bank governor in July 2012, and his contract was unlawfully revoked in breach of his constitutional right to due process and fairness.
They also contended he was hounded out of office as part of a political conspiracy.
Appearing alongside Ramlogan for Rambarran were attorneys Renuka Rambhajan, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Kent Samlal, Vishaal Siewsarana and Natasha Bisram.
Russell Martineau SC, Jason Mootoo and Romney Thomas appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.