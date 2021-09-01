Unvaccinated pregnant women face the risk of ending up in the intensive care unit (ICU) if they contract Covid-19 in the third trimester of pregnancy, says gynaecologist Dr Sherene Kalloo.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Kalloo said pregnancy puts pressure on a woman’s lungs and this could pose challenges if she is infected with Covid, which causes distress to the lungs.
“From all the reports globally, patients who are in the latter stage of pregnancy, although not more susceptible to getting Covid, if they do get it, they are more at risk of getting more ill. It means they are more likely to end up in ICU and the risk of mortality is higher for them,” she said.
She said this was more likely because of the pregnancy pushing up on the expectant mother’s diaphragm and compromising the lungs.
“In a normal pregnant woman, the diaphragm gets pushed up and it pushes the lungs so it gets a little smaller, so you’ll find difficulty breathing because of the pregnancy. There is no compromise there, really, but with Covid being a virus that affects the lungs, it is thought that if a pregnant woman gets Covid, it is more difficult for her with the lung infection aspect of it and survival because of that,” she added.
Kalloo said she advocated for the Pfizer vaccine for pregnant women because she saw the need to be proactive to prevent deaths of pregnant women.
Risk of premature birth
Kalloo said the main risk to the baby was not actual Covid but premature birth.
She said preterm labour or births become a more common issue, and there may be need for intervention to deliver babies of women who may have Covid before they were due. This would be to relieve pressure on the lungs.
Kalloo said babies who are Covid-positive have a good survival rate according to global data.
“When a mother takes the vaccine, she stimulates antibodies in herself, which cross over to the placenta. So the vaccine itself isn’t crossing to the placenta, it’s the antibodies which she produces to protect herself and, by extension, the baby,” Kalloo said.
Kalloo said she has had three pregnant patients who tested positive for Covid and recovered.
“The vaccine preserves life. We are looking at morbidity and mortality being significantly reduced. The Bahamas has had quite a few maternal deaths recently and they had not had any maternal deaths for years,” she noted.