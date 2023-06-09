Kamala pledges over US$100m to help region

“Regional security and regional energy security” were the focus of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “comprehensive intervention” at yesterday’s high-level meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), in Nassau, Bahamas.
So said the Office of the Prime Minister in a media release yesterday.
Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, who accompanied the Prime Minister on the trip for the meeting, told the Express via text yesterday: “Prime Minister Dr Rowley has just completed a comprehensive intervention at the Heads Meeting with VP Kamala Harris in the Bahamas. The PM gave particular focus to the issues of regional security and regional energy security, and spoke in the interest of all the people of the Caribbean Community.”
The Prime Minister is the lead Head in Caricom for Regional Security matters and co-chairs the Caribbean/US Energy Security Action Committee.
Yesterday’s US-Caribbean Leaders Meeting was co-hosted by Vice-President Harris and Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, who currently chairs Caricom.
Harris announced yesterday that the US is investing more than US$100 million (US$1 = $6.73) in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives.
Harris said that the US Agency for International Development will invest nearly US$54 million in Haiti to help fight a sharp rise in starvation and provide access to potable water and healthcare. Almost half of Haiti’s more than 11 million people are facing acute food insecurity, and 19,000 are in catastrophic famine conditions.
Another US$10.5 million will go toward supporting Haiti’s agricultural sector as poverty deepens, with some 60 per cent of the population earning less than US$2 a day.
USAID also expects to invest US$20 million to help Caribbean businesses that use technologies related to renewable energy and energy efficiency. Another nearly US$15 million will be used to boost emergency response and preparedness across the region.
Additional funds will help low-lying island nations whose economies largely depend on tourism prepare and adapt to climate change.
VP Harris, whose father is retired Jamaican economist Dr Donald Harris, is the highest elected official from the US to visit the Bahamas since that country gained independence 50 years ago.
Addressing Caricom leaders, VP Harris stressed that strengthening the US-Caribbean relationship was a “priority” for her, “as it is for US President Joe Biden”.
“And these meetings have proven, I believe, at a leader level, to be very important and essential to the strength of these relationships,” she said.
She noted that yesterday’s meeting was the fourth multilateral meeting she had hosted with Caribbean leaders, since meeting with them virtually in April 2022.
Harris had met with Caribbean leaders in June 2022 at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and in Washington DC in September.
“Since we last met, I do believe we have made significant progress,” she said.
Climate change
Regarding the “existential threat of the climate crisis”, Harris said Caribbean nations were on the front lines.
She said discussions on the issue resulted in the launch of the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis, also known as PACC 2030, at last year’s Summit of the Americas.
PACC 2030 was designed to help accelerate the Caribbean’s transition to clean energy and to promote energy security and climate resilience, Harris said.
She said since the last meeting in Los Angeles, the US has helped to facilitate clean energy projects throughout the region.
“And today, it is my pleasure to announce additional PACC 2030 investments. One, specifically, a $20 million investment in the Caribbean Climate Investment Programme to help incentivise the private sector to partner with Caribbean nations to develop more clean energy technologies, like microgrids and energy storage systems, and to help businesses become more energy efficient in their operations,” Harris announced
“And, second, a $15 million investment to support emergency response efforts and strengthen the capacity of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. This investment is intended to help develop new early warning systems and pre-position first aid equipment and generators,” she added.
On the issue of security, Harris lamented that too many people were dying from gun violence.
“I will reiterate that our administration is committed to disrupt gun trafficking. We are committed to interdict shipments of arms and ammunition and hold traffickers accountable,” she assured.
She announced that the US Department of Justice will create a new position, a Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions, which will help maximise information sharing between the countries to support the prosecution of traffickers.
She said this effort will be aided by the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Joe Biden signed last year, and includes new federal criminal offences for firearms trafficking and straw purchases.
“In addition, through the US law enforcement agencies, we are supporting a recently established Caribbean Crime Gun Intelligence Unit in Trinidad and Tobago to train officials in firearms investigations and help bring criminals to justice,” Harris said.
“And we will set up a Haiti Trans-national Criminal Investigative Unit, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police, to facilitate investigation and prosecution of firearms and human trafficking, which affects the entire region,” she also announced.
On the issue of Haiti, Harris called on the international community to continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country.
“The United States supports the development of a multinational force to Haiti. And today I’m pleased to announce $53.7 million in new humanitarian aid for Haiti. In addition, our administration will support the extension of HOPE-HELP trade preferences for Haiti, which are due for renewal in 2025,” she announced.
Harris said, in response to long-standing requests from Caribbean partners, the Biden-Harris administration had begun the process to establish an expanded diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean, including two new embassies.