Kambon: Guilty verdict a lesson for local police

“A victory for justice” was how secretary of the Emancipation Support Committee Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Khafra Kambon yesterday described the guilty verdict handed down to former United States police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 murder of Minnesota man George Floyd.
Kambon was among those celebrating yesterday after the American jury announced that Chauvin was guilty on three murder charges related to Floyd’s death.
But there was also concern that many young, black men in Trinidad and Tobago are being abused by local police.
Asked his feeling as the verdict was read live with the world watching, Kambon said: “I felt many things because I was surprised. I was not at all comfortable that the verdict would come out as a verdict of justice despite the fact that all the evidence was there,” he said, noting that this was borne out of a lack of confidence that America would have delivered justice for Floyd, a black man.
“It was a relief that justice has triumphed. It should have been something routine but look at how tense everyone was because we are not convinced that justice exists for people like me in the United States,” he said.
Kambon also noted the social implications that may have occurred “had justice not triumphed” and “how many more people would have suffered”.
“There is no question we would have had an extremely adverse reaction and a lot of people would have paid a price,” he said.
The verdict should serve as a message to police, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), he said.
“A lot of questionable things happen in our Police Service,” Kambon told the Express. “I think it is time we see justice for people who are clearly abused by what I can only call a ‘gang’ of police,” he said.
We do not get George Floyd back
The Black Lives Matter movement in the US responded yesterday to the Chauvin verdict saying: “...We hope this guilty verdict begins to show that white supremacy will not win. White supremacy has no place in democracy, especially one that is supposed to guarantee us our freedom to live. But let us also be clear that this still does not bring our loved ones back. We do not get George Floyd back. His daughter and family have to grow up without him. His family continues his legacy through the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.”
Amnesty International USA also weighed in, stating that “Chauvin being held accountable for killing George Floyd is the exception—not the rule.”
The organisation called for “shrinking the size and scope of law enforcement in daily life” and “demilitarising law enforcement”.
Kristina Roth, senior advocate for the organisation’s Criminal Justice Programmes, said: “Of course, true justice for George Floyd would require him to still be alive. We saw former officer Chauvin apply deadly force callously even after George Floyd was killed, ignoring pleas for him to stop. We can no longer tolerate the lack of accountability when it comes to the killing of black and brown people.”
Within minutes of the Chauvin verdict yesterday, social media like Facebook lit up with cries of “justice served”, as Trinidadians hailed what many said should be a driver towards equality on the planet for humanity.