Kambon: It's a shame

Khafra Kambon says he was saddened upon picking up a recently written schoolbook and seeing Valentine’s Day listed among days that are celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago, but there was no mention of Emancipation Day.
“I see all kinds of days of celebration. Even Valentine’s Day is listed and Emancipation Day is not listed. That is in a school book in our education system today. It’s a shame, and we as African people have to stop allowing those who are responsible for those things to continue,” Kambon, director of Regional and Pan African Affairs at the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT), lamented yesterday.
‘We have to make ourselves heard and seen—not just as Africans, but as Africans who know who we are, who know our history and who have a sense of what we are; who know what we deserve in this society because of what we have contributed to the society,” he stressed.
Kambon was speaking during the formal opening of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village 2022 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Emancipation Day is being observed as a public holiday on Monday.
According to Kambon, African children were going astray today in “larger numbers than anybody else” because the education system did not motivate them. “It leaves out the things that are important to them, things that will build their psyche, the sense of who they are and give them that pride that they want to stand up so that they could be counted as important in this society. And this commemoration is part of what it is all about—giving us that sense of awareness,” Kambon said.
He contended that Africans in the diaspora and Africans on the continent of Africa have been separated—not just by many miles of sea, but by miseducation. “But that separation is ending, not just in people’s minds, but it is ending institutionally,” he added.
More emphasis needed
on Emancipation
Kambon pointed out that the African Union Commission was one of the important institutions responsible for putting the structures in place to ensure a stronger practical, psychological and symbolic relationship between the continent of Africa, T&T and other parts of the diaspora.
Earlier in his address, Kambon questioned why governments have not yet, up to today, paid the kind of emphasis that they should to a commemoration as important as Emancipation.
“In fact, it has become what it is today not because of Government, but because of civil society becoming conscious of the African experience, becoming conscious of who they are; realising that the history that we praise is the history that took us away from our roots, the history that degraded us as human beings, and that is what makes Emancipation one of the most significant events in the history of mankind because it took people out of the worst form of degradation ever known to mankind,” Kambon said.
“It is something we must not allow anyone to dampen again. We as people, as civil society, no matter who is in Government, no matter their views, we have to ensure that this commemoration that so many people have sacrificed to make what it is today remains one of the primary celebrations, one of the greatest observations of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Jubilation after two-year wait
This is the first time in two years the Emancipation Village and Emancipation Day celebrations are being held physically. Events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 virus.
One of the highlights of the Village is the “largest African market in the Caribbean”, which features African-inspired art, craft, jewelry, clothing, body products and educational material.
As he declared the Emancipation Village open yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said after two long years, it felt “incredibly good” to be back at the QPS celebrating the Pan African Festival T&T—Commemorating Emancipation.
He congratulated the ESCTT for ensuring that over the last 30 years, Pan-Africanism remained at the forefront and “remains indelibly linked to the history and heritage of T&T”.
Among the much anticipated events of the Village calendar was last night’s tribute concert to David Rudder, titled Shikamoo.
This morning, the ESCTT will host its 20th annual transatlantic trade business and development roundtable at the VIP room at the Village, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Investment.
According to the ESCTT, the roundtable will provide a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs in T&T to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by today’s global economic environment, with their counterparts from Africa, the US and the Caribbean.
Later today, from 5.30 p.m., the Village will pay homage the late Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba). Taking centre stage will be rapso acts Karega Mandela, Omari Ashby (Kindred), Mark Nottingham, Sister Ava and Curious Ringo, among others.