Kamla: 2021 will bring challenges

port of spain
The year 2021 will bring challenges but there is no obstacle that a united nation cannot overcome, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
In her New Year’s message she said that as citizens enter a new year, they do so with great optimism and with hope in their hearts.
“The months ahead will be difficult, and we as a people have many more challenges to face.
“But we will meet these challenges as we have always done, as one people working together towards a common goal-a stronger Trinidad and Tobago,” she stated. The year 2020 will remain in people’s memories for a lifetime, she noted.
Persad-Bissessar stated that as the country reflects on the past 12 months, “we note the many challenges we faced and our response to those challenges”.
“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had severe impacts on our daily lives, ranging from job losses, restrictions in our movement and for some, the unfortunate loss of loved ones,” she said.
‘Broken exemption process’
The former prime minister said thousands of citizens remain stranded abroad unsure when they will return home.
“I urge the Government to fix its broken exemption process, providing clarity, information and support to our citizens stranded abroad as to when they can make their way home,” she stated.
But in the midst of difficulties, one significant thing that stands out is “our unity as a people”.
“When our fellow citizens lost their jobs, others stepped forward to help provide meals and other relief items. When children were left without access to online learning, many good citizens stepped forward to provide devices so that they would not fall behind,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar noted that throughout the pandemic “we saw the spirit of the people of our beloved nation-the spirit of kindness, courage and compassion”.
Persad-Bissessar said the country is at a crossroads in history.
The problems that affect the nation today are not only as a result of the impact of the pandemic, she said, adding that Government presided over massive job cuts, rising levels of crime and severe economic contraction.
What is even more disturbing is what Persad-Bissessar described as the attacks by Government on independent institutions.
“The judiciary, non-governmental organisations, the media and even private citizens face accusations of treason for daring to question the actions of the Government.
“These are dangerous times for our democracy, and we must remain vigilant. I call on all citizens to continue to demand transparency and equity from the Government.
“I pledge, and I give the assurance that the Opposition that I lead will work diligently to hold the Government accountable to the people of our nation,” she said.