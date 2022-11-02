Kamla: A pappyshow

THE Keith Rowley Government is clueless about solving the crime crisis and it is time for the “keyboard warriors” to take action as criminals have Trinidad and Tobago under siege, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister said people have asked why is the UNC not marching.
She threw back the question to citizens: “What are you doing!? We are all in this thing together and we will not get out of it if you sit down home and you are armchair politicians and keyboard warriors.
The criminals now are more emboldened than ever before because they know the PNM doesn’t have a clue. So they know they won’t be caught, and they can continue to do their crimes.”
She said the meeting Rowley held on Monday with law enforcement heads was a “pappyshow” and a “Halloween photo-op” as crime continues to spiral out of control and nothing of substance is being put forward to stop the bloodshed.
Persad-Bissessar pointed out that Rowley said crime in T&T was a “public health emergency”, adding that this was “lapped” up by the population as Government remains clueless in curbing the murders.
She reiterated her call for National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to be fired as she criticised his comments following Monday’s meeting of a heightened police presence.
“Isn’t that we would have been saying for the past seven years?...What’s new? Rehashed policy that’s obviously not working, has not worked for the past seven years. As I say, clueless!” said Persad-Bissessar.
Well protected
The Opposition leader said as murders are set to hit record levels and citizens live in fear, Government members are moving around with heavy security.
She singled out the large security detail of Energy Minister Stuart Young as she noted that, under her Government, ministers did not have such heavy security. The Prime Minister, she said, is detached from what is happening, adding that the statistics show that every time the PNM is in power the crime rate rockets.
“Since they have come into office, over 3,000 persons murdered and counting. When we came into office in 2010 the numbers were very high and we were able to bring those numbers down. They come with all sorts of stories.
“In 2011 we, the UNC-led government, brought the annual murder (toll) down to the lowest since 2004. Serious crimes were cut in half by our last year in office,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said her Government was able to reduce crime by creating employment, expanding educational opportunities and building infrastructure such as police stations and the National Operations Centre.
She said the Police Service was given resources to function and procure vehicles. Persad-Bissessar said the highest murder tolls were recorded under the PNM.
She said in 2008 there were 550 murders, in 2019 there were 536 and this year is headed to break those grim records.
She said those who attended Monday’s security meeting are incompetent and have failed and the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security must be convened for answers to be provided.